Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Votes on Whether She Should ‘Go Gray’ After a ‘Lazy’ Summer Growing Out Roots

Gwyneth Patrow has been embracing her gray roots this summer and doesn't seem to mind who notices.

In a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Avengers: Endgame actress, 50, fielded questions from fans, including one who asked, “Are [you] growing in to your natural grey hair? Which is beautiful btw."

“I don't know,” she responded while smiling, before admitting, “I’ve just been lazy over the summer.”

The Academy Award winner, who appeared to be engaging in the Instagram Q&A session from the comfort of her home, lowered her head to the camera, hovering her device over the top of her head so that viewers could get a closer look at her darker roots flecked with gray.

“Should I?” Paltrow asked with an opinion poll displayed on the screen, encouraging viewers to vote on whether she should “go grey” or “stay blonde.”

Gwyneth Paltrow asked fans if she should "go gray" or "stay blonde" while on Instagram. Getty Images

“Do you guys think I should go gray or keep my highlights?” she asked again.

This is not the first time that Paltrow has shown off her gray roots. The Goop founder displayed a hint of silver while on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2020, which she attended with her husband, American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuck.

In July, Paltrow, who is mother to daughter Apple Martin, 19, and son Moses Martin, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, told British Vogue she feels women should embrace getting older, but admitted there was a “double standard” for men and women when it comes to aging.

“As women, we want to be healthy. We want to be ageing,” she declared, per British Vogue. “This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird.”

Noting that gray hair should be something that women embrace rather than try to cover up, Paltrow continued, “I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful grey curls, talking about embracing ageing and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]. It’s handsome to go grey [as a man], but for women it’s like, ‘What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?’ There’s definitely a double standard.”

Gray hair wasn’t the only topic of conversation during the Instagram Q&A. Paltrow also asked how one might stop looking for validation by seeking out unhealthy relationships.

“What we really want to do is to go in and really deeply befriend ourselves and there are lots of ways to do that,” Paltrow noted before showing the cover of self-help book The Tools by Phil Sstutz and Barry Michels.

“This book is an amazing way to get really practical tools,” Paltrow said. “I think it's one of the most helpful books I've ever read.”

