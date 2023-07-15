Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Advice for Women in Their 20s: ‘Do Not Be Afraid to Say No’

“Put yourself and what’s best for you ahead of making other people comfortable,” the Goop founder wrote in a Q&A session on Instagram

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Gwyneth Paltrow shared some advice with her female fans during an Instagram Q&A. Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty 

Gwyneth Paltrow has some sound advice for young women.

In a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the actress, 50, fielded fan inquiries, including one requesting advice for women in their 20s.

“Please do not be afraid to say ‘no,’” she advised. “Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people's feelings.”

Paltrow — whose daughter, Apple Martin, is nearing the age bracket — continued to address her twentysomething female followers, saying, “Put yourself and what’s best for you ahead of making other people comfortable."

Gwyneth Paltrow told her young female fans, “Please do not be afraid to say no.".

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Another fan asked her to name the “last thing that truly lit [her] up,” a prompt the Shakespeare in Love star called “such a great question.”

The mother of two went on to share that, besides her kids — “who truly say and do things all the time that explode my heart and put light in my eyes” — the last thing that lit her up was an exhibition in Paris showcasing works from artists Joan Mitchell and Claude Monet.

“Seeing shows like that that are so thoughtfully curated … I know it sounds cheesy, but I think that was the thing that surprised me most recently that really lit me on fire,” she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow fielded fan questions in an Instagram Q&A on July 14.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The Emma star gave shorter responses to other fan questions, including, “What is the one quick and easy health switch you’d recommend?” — cutting processed foods out of your diet — and “Your first star crushes?” to which she replied, “KEANU FOREVER.”

Naturally, the wellness guru also fielded several health-related questions.

When a follower asked for tips for enduring the first trimester of pregnancy, Paltrow admitted that she also had a “really rough” time during that period.

"I wish more people had told me how hard it can be,” she answered. “I had a lot of people in my life who were like, ‘I feel amazing pregnant,’" and I felt so terrible. So the best thing is — it is so worth it, I can’t even tell you — but I hope it passes in the second trimester.”

When a fan asked the Goop founder how she deals with menopause — which the Mayo Clinic defines as “the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles,” listing potential symptoms including hot flashes, disrupted sleep, lower energy and impacted emotional health — she gave a painfully honest answer.

“I CAN’T DEAL,” she replied. “SOMEONE HELP ME AND ALL US LADIES GOOD LORD."

Gwyneth Paltrow answered a fan question about relaxing.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

After sharing her workout — the Tracy Anderson Method “for over 20 years” — the entrepreneur was asked about the "best way to relax and switch off." Paltrow offered a wordless response: a dimly lit video of herself relaxing in a candlelit bath.

