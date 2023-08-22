Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'Shallow Hal' Body Double Nearly 'Starved to Death' After the Film, Developed Eating Disorder

"It was like the worst parts about being fat were magnified," Ivy Snitzer said

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 08:06PM EDT
Ivy Snitzer
Ivy Snitzer said playing Gwyneth Paltrow's body double in 'Shallow Hal' led her to develop an eating disorder. Photo:

Vince Bucci/Getty

The woman cast as Gwyneth Paltrow's body double in Shallow Hal says the experience resulted in her developing an eating disorder.

Ivy Snitzer was a 20-year-old aspiring actress when she landed the job in the 2001 movie. While Paltrow donned a bodysuit and prosthetics to portray lead character Rosemary — an overweight woman who captures the attentions of a man who's been hypnotized into seeing only a person's inner beauty — Snitzer, now 42, filmed full and close-up body shots in Paltrow's stead.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Snitzer said that she felt "really comfortable" shooting the film and was "treated like I mattered" by the cast and crew on set. However, she later struggled with severe body image issues. Two years after Shallow Hal debuted in theaters, she was "technically starving to death," she said.

SHALLOW HAL
Gwyneth Paltrow portrayed a plus-size woman in the 2001 rom-com 'Shallow Hal.'.

20th Century Fox

Snitzer shared that she wasn't prepared for the exposure — and scrutiny — the movie brought her. "It didn't occur to me that the film would be seen by millions of people," she told the outlet. "It was like the worst parts about being fat were magnified."

Snitzer recalled having people approach her on the street, accusing her of promoting obesity for saying in a promotional interview for the movie, “It is not the worst thing in the world to be fat.” One person even cruelly sent her diet pills in the mail.

"I got really scared," she told The Guardian. "I was like, maybe I'm done with the concept of fame, maybe I don't want to be an actor. Maybe I'll do something else."

The unwanted negative attention shifted Snitzer's perception of herself and led her to change her diet. "I hated my body the way I was supposed to," she said. "I ate a lot of salads. I had eating disorders that I was very proud of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2003, she underwent gastric band surgery, which shrunk the size of her stomach and reduced the amount of food she could eat. To speed up her weight loss, she also resorted to overexercising, purging and restricting her calorie intake. “It didn’t occur to me that I was supposed to be ashamed of those behaviors,” she said.

Her health worsened even more when she experienced a serious complication after the gastric band slipped. "I got a torsion — like dogs get and then die,” she explained.

SHALLOW HAL, Ivy Snitzer, Jack Black
Ivy Snitzer poses with her 'Shallow Hal' costar Jack Black.

20th Century Fox

She said she had a difficult time keeping food down and subsisted on sports drinks and watered-down nutritional shakes. “I was so thin you could see my teeth through my face and my skin was all gray,” she noted, adding that her mood also was impacted.

“I was just so bitchy all the time. I kind of alienated a lot of my friends. My mother was also dying; it was bleak. Humans shouldn’t have to experience how very bleak that particular time in my life was.”

She recalled being shocked to discover that, even in her malnourished state, people were suddenly kinder and more solicitous to her. "Everything was so different," she said, explaining that people smiled at her, moved out of her way and even paid for her coffee. “It was really nice to be treated well.”

At the time of its release, Shallow Hal was widely criticized for its depiction of a plus-size woman. Sally E. Smith, editor of the now-defunct BBW Magazine, told Entertainment Weekly that the film reinforced "every stereotype about fat people."

"Plus-size women don't break chairs all the time, and we aren't compulsively eating. There are many reasons why people are larger than average, and food consumption isn't a major reason," Smith said in 2001.

Related Articles
Johnnie Irwin Gets MRI and CAT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Jonnie Irwin Gets MRI and CT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': ''I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': 'I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
3 Dead After Drinking Milkshakes Linked to Listeria Outbreak at Burger Bar in Washington State
3 Dead After Drinking Milkshakes Linked to Listeria Outbreak at Local Burger Chain in Washington State
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Reveals She Has an Autoimmune Disease amid Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’
vaccination
Do You Remember Which Arm Got Your Last Covid Shot? It Matters — and So Does the Timing of Your Booster
Drinking & marijuana use among all-time high study
Adults Are Binge Drinking and Using Marijuana More Than Ever, New Study Finds
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Muscles in Impressive New Workout Videos
Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation
olivia newton john and chloe lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Reveals 'Health Issues' Since Mom's Death: 'I Have Been Neglecting Myself'
Jennifer Aniston Using P.Volve Equipment
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Favorite Workout Method in New Pvolve Campaign: 'Stronger Than I've Ever Felt Before' (Exclusive)
Boris Kodjoe
'Station 19' Star Boris Kodjoe Undergoes Second Back Surgery in 10 Years: 'Super Painful All Day, Every Day'
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to Be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Take Ice Bath with Wellness Guru Wim Hof: 'It's Crazy!'
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Says He's 'Very Lucky' to Be Sober for Almost 20 Years After Past Addiction Struggles
Meet the Baltimore Nurse TikToker Who Wants to Make Hot Flashes Sexy
Meet the Baltimore Nurse TikToker Who Wants to Make Hot Flashes Sexy
Ali Spagnola Gets 'Most Redundant Tattoo' After Losing a Bet
Fitness Influencer Ali Spagnola Gets 'Most Redundant Tattoo' — the Flexing Emoji on Her Bicep — After Losing a Bet