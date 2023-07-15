Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Can’t Deal’ with Menopause During Candid Fan Q&A: ‘Good Lord’

The Goop founder, 50, gave her personal account of her difficult menopause experience on Instagram on Friday

Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience with menopause.

The Politician actress, 50, gave a candid response to how she's dealt with menopause when a fan asked her during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Friday.

“I can’t deal, someone help me and all us ladies, good Lord," Paltrow wrote, not holding back in her answer.

The Goop founder continued to share her thoughts and feelings during the Q&A after a pregnant follower asked her for tips on dealing with the first trimester.

Paltrow discussed her menopause experience on Instagram in a Q&A.
Paltrow discussed her menopause experience on Instagram in a Q&A.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The actress said in a video in response that she had “really rough” first trimesters with her two children, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, shared with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I wish more people had told me how hard it can be,” Paltrow said. “I had a lot of people in my life who were like, ‘I feel amazing pregnant’ — and I felt so terrible. So, the best thing is it's worth it. It is so worth it, I can’t even tell you, but I hope it passes in the second trimester.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A session, Paltrow showed how she relaxes and switches off, in response to another fan question, as she posted a short clip of herself smiling in a bathtub with a candle lit behind her on a cabinet table.

Paltrow also responded to a question in the bath.
Paltrow also responded to a question in the bath.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

On Monday, Paltrow shared a photo of her and daughter Apple getting in a mini pampering session as they also whipped up a tasty meal.

The wellness star posted a photo on her Instagram Story last weekend of the pair wearing under-eye treatments, giving their skin a little TLC while in the kitchen.

"Cooking with eye masks, of course," Paltrow captioned the post.

Paltrow is the author of multiple cookbooks, including her latest The Clean Plate, published in 2019. She often posts food content on her website goop. Her takeout restaurant goop Kitchen recently opened their latest outpost in Costa Mesa, California. 

The duo is likely squeezing in as much mother-daughter bonding time as they can this summer before Apple returns for her sophomore year of college in New York. In an Instagram Story post back in January, Paltrow admitted to missing her daughter while she's away at school.

"Still trying to get used to it💔," she wrote alongside an old selfie she took with Martin.

