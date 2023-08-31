Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Dad Bruce Paltrow, Nearly 21 Years After His Death: 'I Miss His Humor'

"I miss my dad so much," said the actress of her filmmaker father, who died in October 2002

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 10:24AM EDT
Bruce Paltrow and Gwyneth Paltrow
Bruce and Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo:

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow is remembering her late dad nearly 21 years after his death.

The 50-year-old actress’s father Bruce Paltrow died in October 2002 at the age of 58 after a years-long battle with throat cancer.

And on Wednesday, the Goop founder opened up about her dad and the things she misses about him during a Q&A with her 8.3 million followers on her Instagram Story.

Responding to a fan who asked, “What do u miss the most from your dad?”, Paltrow told the camera in a video, “I miss my dad so much and I miss his humor. I was just on a walk with a friend this morning, and even she was talking about the things that my dad used to say. His phrases. He was kind of a philosopher, in his own way. And just had the most brilliant one-liners.”

The Avengers star also discussed how her filmmaker father helped her, adding, “He helped me get through life and [taught me] how to deal with a lot of stuff, and he would have helped me keep perspective all the time.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Dad Bruce Paltrow, Nearly 21 Years After His Death: 'I Miss His Humor'
Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram Q&A.

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

The Oscar winner went on to honor her dad with the arrival of her son Moses, now 17, giving him a middle name of Bruce. She and ex-husband Chris Martin also share 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin, who has a middle name of Blythe that honors Paltrow’s actress mother Blythe Danner.

Paltrow then sweetly honored her father again when she tied the knot with her now-husband Brad Falchuk back in 2018.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast in 2019, the actress revealed that she and Falchuk, 52, said “I do” near the tree where her dad’s ashes are buried.

“For years, I would go into the deepest depression of all time around my birthday and then I thought, ‘I’ve got to reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me,’ ” she told Shepard, 48.

Gwyneth Paltrow and father producer Bruce Paltrow attends The Fashion Group International's 18th Annual "Night of Stars" Gala
Gwyneth and Bruce Paltrow on Oct. 24, 2001, in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“My birthday is Sept. 27 and so this past September, I got married on the 29th of September. His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad … kind of on my dad,” she added with a laugh.

The couple married at Paltrow’s Hamptons home in an intimate ceremony attended by her kids and Falchuk’s two children, daughter Isabella and son Brody.

Opening up about how her grief still affects her, Paltrow continued on the podcast, “I still have a hard time with it. He was such an intentional father, and he was so observant and so deeply supportive and set us up to win all the time."

"And now I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son and I’m like, ‘F---, I need to call my dad. I need to talk to my dad,' " she added. “And I don’t have that person. I have incredible people in my life, but I don’t have their grandfather, who was also the greatest father in the world.”

Related Articles
Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Cameron Diaz Receives Sweet 51st Birthday Tribute from Husband Benji Madden: ‘My Queen'
George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney enjoy a spot of fine Italian dining at the Cozy canal side eatery Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Wife Amal Look Chic While Out for Glamorous Dinner in Venice: Photo
Bonnie Wright Was 'Frustrated' with Ginny's Lack of Screen Time in 'Harry Potter': 'A Little Disappointing'
Bonnie Wright Was 'Frustrated' with Ginny's Lack of Screen Time in 'Harry Potter': 'A Little Disappointing'
Justin Theroux is spotted showing off some PDA with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom while on a double date in New York City
Justin Theroux Kisses Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom at Dinner in N.Y.C.: Photos
Jared Leto Shows Off His Toned Body in Hiking Photos
Jared Leto Shows Off Toned Body in Hiking Photos: 'Got to Spend Some Time in the Great Wide Open'
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!
Dwayne Johnson Shares That He and Father Rocky 'Never Reconciled' Before His Death
Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Biggest Lessons' He Learned from His Late Father: 'Get Above the Emotion'
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial
Jamie Foxx Shares First Look at 'The Burial' with Tommy Lee Jones: Tells 'a Great American Story' (Exclusive)
Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield)HE BOOK OF CLARENCE.
LaKeith Stanfield Is on a Divine Mission in Gripping Trailer for Biblical Epic 'The Book of Clarence'
The Equalizer 3 Photo Call
Denzel Washington Had a 'Fatherly' Bond with Dakota Fanning on 'Equalizer 3' Set, Director Says (Exclusive)
Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for 'Under the Skin' during the 70th Venice International Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson Was 'Almost in Tears' When 'Under the Skin' Was Booed in Venice, Says Festival Director
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap into the Evil'
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap Into the Evil'
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Hugh Jackman The Son 10 24 22
Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student
Robert Downey Jr celebrates 18 years with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 18 Years of Marriage with Wife Susan Downey: ‘Love Still in Bloom’