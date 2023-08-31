Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Dad Bruce Paltrow, Nearly 21 Years After His Death: 'I Miss His Humor'

Gwyneth Paltrow is remembering her late dad nearly 21 years after his death.

The 50-year-old actress’s father Bruce Paltrow died in October 2002 at the age of 58 after a years-long battle with throat cancer.

And on Wednesday, the Goop founder opened up about her dad and the things she misses about him during a Q&A with her 8.3 million followers on her Instagram Story.

Responding to a fan who asked, “What do u miss the most from your dad?”, Paltrow told the camera in a video, “I miss my dad so much and I miss his humor. I was just on a walk with a friend this morning, and even she was talking about the things that my dad used to say. His phrases. He was kind of a philosopher, in his own way. And just had the most brilliant one-liners.”

The Avengers star also discussed how her filmmaker father helped her, adding, “He helped me get through life and [taught me] how to deal with a lot of stuff, and he would have helped me keep perspective all the time.”

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram Q&A. Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

The Oscar winner went on to honor her dad with the arrival of her son Moses, now 17, giving him a middle name of Bruce. She and ex-husband Chris Martin also share 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin, who has a middle name of Blythe that honors Paltrow’s actress mother Blythe Danner.



Paltrow then sweetly honored her father again when she tied the knot with her now-husband Brad Falchuk back in 2018.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast in 2019, the actress revealed that she and Falchuk, 52, said “I do” near the tree where her dad’s ashes are buried.



“For years, I would go into the deepest depression of all time around my birthday and then I thought, ‘I’ve got to reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me,’ ” she told Shepard, 48.

Gwyneth and Bruce Paltrow on Oct. 24, 2001, in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“My birthday is Sept. 27 and so this past September, I got married on the 29th of September. His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad … kind of on my dad,” she added with a laugh.

The couple married at Paltrow’s Hamptons home in an intimate ceremony attended by her kids and Falchuk’s two children, daughter Isabella and son Brody.



Opening up about how her grief still affects her, Paltrow continued on the podcast, “I still have a hard time with it. He was such an intentional father, and he was so observant and so deeply supportive and set us up to win all the time."

"And now I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son and I’m like, ‘F---, I need to call my dad. I need to talk to my dad,' " she added. “And I don’t have that person. I have incredible people in my life, but I don’t have their grandfather, who was also the greatest father in the world.”