Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Stance on the Pressure Women Face to Not Get Older: ’We Want to Be Aging!'

Gwyneth Paltrow embraces getting older — and she wants other women to do the same.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Goop founder, 50, opened up about the reality that women are judged far more harshly for getting older than men are.

"I think it’s culture’s problem. It’s not ours!" she declared. "As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be aging. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird."

She went on to point out the double standards women face when it comes to getting older. "I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful grey curls, talking about embracing aging and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]," she said. "It’s handsome to go grey [as a man], but for women it’s like, 'What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin?'"

She quickly added, "But again, we want to be aging! I think we want to be setting examples of how you can age."

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand has launched its new Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.

The Shakespeare in Love star said every woman should navigate aging "how they want to do it" — whether that's naturally or with a little help from cosmetic treatments and procedures.

"Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to," she explained.

For wellness guru Paltrow, nurturing her health has been an important part of her aging journey — and that includes her skin. Her Goop brand just unveiled its new Youth Boost Peptide Serum, designed to tackle key signs of aging including wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, texture, elasticity, radiance and more.

"It was about asking how we age, naturally and beautifully, and without being afraid, but still preserving ourselves as best as possible," she told British Vogue of developing the serum in collaboration with Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Julius Few.

"I don’t want to erase time from the life I’ve lived, and I don’t have to be wrinkle free. But I do think that trying to maintain skin texture and luminosity is great," she continued. "This serum has all kinds of amazing things in it, including super peptides."



Gwyneth Paltrow answers fans' inquiries during an Instagram Q&A. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In addition to her insight on aging, the actress recently shared another pearl of wisdom — this time, for young women just entering adulthood. In a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Saturday, she fielded fan inquiries, including one requesting advice for women in their 20s.

“Please do not be afraid to say ‘no,’” she advised. “Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people's feelings.”

Paltrow — whose daughter, Apple Martin, is nearing the age bracket — continued to address her 20-something female followers, saying, “Put yourself and what’s best for you ahead of making other people comfortable."