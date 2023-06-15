Apple Martin is rocking what her mama Gwyneth Paltrow gave her. In this case, it’s an Alexander McQueen gown.

On Thursday, the Goop founder and actress, 50, took to Instagram to answer a few fan-submitted questions, one of them in regards to her archived closet.

“Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” one follower asked.

Paltrow responded by sharing a photo of her 19-year-old daughter wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards.

The teen, whom Paltrow shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, poses inside of a walk-in closet with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip. The now-exes also share 17-year-old son Moses Martin.

It wasn’t just any dress Martin tried on — it was a look that certainly stirred up conversation for its boldness and goth-forward aesthetic.

The look was made with a sheer mesh sleeveless top featuring a crisscross pattern in the middle and a rumpled skirt.

Over a decade later after first wearing the design, Paltrow admitted she had some regrets with how she handled the outfit.

“There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” she wrote in a Q&A post shared to Goop’s website in 2013. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars."

Her stance on the debate has changed in recent years. “Everybody really hated [it], but I think it’s kind of dope,” she said in her Vogue Life in Looks video in 2021. “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical,” she said, adding that the punk edge had a bit of a shock factor.

The Iron Man star has a few other options to pass down to Martin. "I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her I have plenty of '90s [pieces],” she said in a closet tour uploaded to Goop's Youtube channel in February.

While filming, the Oscar winner also uncovered a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress she once wore on a date with her ex Brad Pitt.

"I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she said, referring to their date night at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City. "It's giving that very '90s 'I don't give a f---k [attitude]."

Martin is becoming a new It girl in fashion in her own way.

One to rarely make public appearances, she stunned fans when she made her Paris Fashion Week debut at Chanel’s Haute Couture show at the start of the year.

She was one of the A-list attendees, along with Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton, supporting the brand from the front row. She dressed up in a checkered tweed mini skirt suit and loafers and wore her hair pin straight, giving off major twinning vibes with her mom.

"Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl," Derek Blasberg said of the rising style icon."It happened today!"

