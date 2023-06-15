Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Rewears Her Punk-Inspired 2002 Oscars Dress

The Goop founder shared a photo of her teen wearing her vintage Alexander McQueen gown

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 03:51PM EDT
Apple Martin wearing Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage dress
Photo:

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram, Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Apple Martin is rocking what her mama Gwyneth Paltrow gave her. In this case, it’s an Alexander McQueen gown. 

On Thursday, the Goop founder and actress, 50, took to Instagram to answer a few fan-submitted questions, one of them in regards to her archived closet.

“Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” one follower asked. 

Paltrow responded by sharing a photo of her 19-year-old daughter wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards

The teen, whom Paltrow shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, poses inside of a walk-in closet with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip. The now-exes also share 17-year-old son Moses Martin

It wasn’t just any dress Martin tried on — it was a look that certainly stirred up conversation for its boldness and goth-forward aesthetic.

The look was made with a sheer mesh sleeveless top featuring a crisscross pattern in the middle and a rumpled skirt. 

Apple Martin wearing Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage dress

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Over a decade later after first wearing the design, Paltrow admitted she had some regrets with how she handled the outfit. 

There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” she wrote in a Q&A post shared to Goop’s website in 2013. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her stance on the debate has changed in recent years. “Everybody really hated [it], but I think it’s kind of dope,” she said in her Vogue Life in Looks video in 2021. “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical,” she said, adding that the punk edge had a bit of a shock factor. 

The Iron Man star has a few other options to pass down to Martin. "I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her I have plenty of '90s [pieces],” she said in a closet tour uploaded to Goop's Youtube channel in February. 

While filming, the Oscar winner also uncovered a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress she once wore on a date with her ex Brad Pitt

"I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she said, referring to their date night at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City. "It's giving that very '90s 'I don't give a f---k [attitude]."

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Martin is becoming a new It girl in fashion in her own way. 

One to rarely make public appearances, she stunned fans when she made her Paris Fashion Week debut at Chanel’s Haute Couture show at the start of the year. 

She was one of the A-list attendees, along with Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton, supporting the brand from the front row. She dressed up in a checkered tweed mini skirt suit and loafers and wore her hair pin straight, giving off major twinning vibes with her mom. 

"Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl," Derek Blasberg said of the rising style icon."It happened today!"

Related Articles
Ana De Armas
Ana de Armas Heats Up the Beach in Greece in a Blue and White Bikini and Matching Coverup
Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Wed in a Custom Bridal Gown with an 80-Inch Train (Exclusive)
John Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023
John Boyega Rocks 3 Different Looks on the Red Carpet for 'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at Indiana Jones Premiere: âCherish and Rewearâ
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at 'Indiana Jones' Premiere: ‘Cherish and Rewear’
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Continues Her High-Fashion Style Streak at Madrid Premiere of 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’
Emma Roberts bikini
Emma Roberts Turns Up the Heat in Colorful Thong Bikini and Wedges for Desert Photo Shoot
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar embrace a serene stroll through breathtaking Malibu
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out in Coordinating Colorful Looks Following the Birth of Their First Baby
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gives Detailed Look at Her New Wedding Ring — See the Gorgeous Rock!
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Louis Vuitton J-Hope campaign
See BTS' J-Hope Show Off His Dance Moves in Style as He Stars in New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet
Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in "The Crowded Room," now streaming on Apple TV+.
Tom Holland Jokes That His ’70s Hairstyle in ‘The Crowded Room’ Was a Lot for Zendaya to ‘Put Up With’
Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Maya Hawke Models Sparkly Retro-Style Cap at 'Asteroid City' N.Y.C. Premiere