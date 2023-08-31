Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Why She Hasn't Rejoined the MCU After 'Avengers: Endgame': 'Iron Man Died!'

Pepper Potts has entered the chat.

While answering follower-submitted questions on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow finally made a statement regarding the fate of her beloved Iron Man character — including whether or not fans can expect to see the Stark Industries bigwig in any future films.

Paltrow, 50, responded to a question submitted by a follower that asked why she hadn’t returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether she missed her costar, Robert Downey Jr.

"Oh my god, stop yelling at me!” she said in a clip shared on her Instagram Story. “I didn’t, I just, we just stopped doing it because Iron Man died and why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know!”

Paltrow added that any frustrated fans should redirect their feelings to the studio, who is in control. “Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me!” she said. “I’m just sitting here!"



Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about why she hasn't rejoined the MCU in an Instagram Story. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow made her debut as Iron Man’s personal assistant in the first film in 2008, and went on to become the CEO of Tony Stark’s company, as well as his wife and the mother of his only child, Morgan. She appeared in all three of the Iron Man installments — and even donned one of the famous superhero suits to help Stark in his fight against Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3.

She also appeared in The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which marked her final appearance in the role, which, as she noted in her Instagram Story reply, concluded with the death of Downey’s character, and the subsequent end of Pepper Potts’ storyline.

The actress also made a cameo as Potts in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming — she and Downey’s character got engaged in the brief scene — though she infamously forgot about her involvement in the film.



Though her role in the MCU is not one she regularly revisits, Paltrow dove into the character — and her experience playing Potts — in an episode of The goop Podcast with Scarlett Johansson in April.

Iron Man 2 was Johansson’s introduction to the MCU as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. She became a mainstay in the franchise afterwards.

“You were so nice to me!” Johansson, 38, said of Paltrow while on set of the 2010 film. Rumors circulated that the two had feuded when they were first introduced, but the actresses put that to rest on the podcast episode.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. star in 'Iron Man' (2008) together. Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

"You could've been awful,” Johansson continued. “I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I'd never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships."

Paltrow said the cast — which also included Mickey Rourke, Don Cheadle and Jon Favreau — was “so psyched” that Johansson had joined the film, and that she was "happy to have another woman around.”

The pair also reflected on whether they could imagine themselves returning to their MCU roles.

“Chapter is over," Johansson said. "I did all that I had to do."

Paltrow agreed, adding that it was “so fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally,” but it wasn’t likely she’d be coming back.

Never say never, though. Of the possibility of a “64-year-old Pepper Potts,” she joked, "I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me."

