Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Sneak Peek Inside Her Fridge - See the Video!

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up ... her refrigerator, that is.

The Goop founder, 50, gave fans a sneak peek inside her fridge on the lifestyle brand’s Instagram on Friday, cracking it open to explain its contents, which include rows of drinks, lots of leftovers and, of course, skincare products.

The actress began the ”fridge tour” by saying that she’s “gotten a lot of questions” in her “AMAs” — “Ask Me Anything” sessions on Instagram — about what it contains. “I guess this is a trend that’s going around,” she said, adding, “so, would you like to see what’s in my fridge?”

“I’m not going to lie, I cleaned it up before I invited you in here,” the actress admitted. “But this is really kind of the stuff that I have in my fridge.”

Paltrow went on to reveal a “spectrum” of milks, including heavy cream, half-and-half, “regular” milk and almond milk — as well as cartons of oat and macadamia nut milk peeking out from behind her.

The Emma star also showcased an array of snacks and beverages, including teas, coconut water (for son Moses Martin, 17, who “loves” the drink) and coconut yogurt.

The wellness guru also showed fans of her brand some of what she has been chowing on recently in the form of leftovers, including butter chicken, veggie burgers and zucchini fritters — which she said were from “boyfriend breakfast.”

Paltrow also advocated for a simple skincare “hack” — keeping eye masks in the fridge. She says refrigerating the masks is “key,” and “feels amazing and cool and helps with the de-puffing.”

Besides her masks, the actress also keeps a variety of skincare items alongside her milks and leftovers, including serums, a gua sha and, more recently, her moisturizer.

Gwyneth Paltrow posing on the red carpet in April. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“This is a new thing I started doing is moisturizer in the fridge,” she shared, adding that it “feels amazing” and joked that she keeps the product “hidden between my cans of Avaline wine.”

“So, that wraps up my fridge tour,” she concluded. “Do you feel like you’ve gotten to know me any better?”

The video, which was posted to Goop’s Instagram account, came days after Paltrow announced she would be stepping away from her personal social media accounts for a while.

"Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself backdropped by the moon. “Going to work on being present. Happy summer 💕.”

Several stars endorsed her break, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who commented, “Good for you👏❤️,” and Katy Perry, who wrote, “I know you won’t see this but I back this message.”