Celebrity Parents Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk On Friday, the Goop founder posted a series of serene-looking photos from her family vacation in Italy By Marisa Sullivan Marisa Sullivan Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 09:33AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Gwyneth Paltrow and son Moses in Italy. Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow appears to be enjoying some relaxation while on a family vacation in Italy. On Friday, the actress and lifestyle CEO posted a series of serene-looking photos on Instagram from the European country, including one with her husband Brad Falchuk, soaking up the sun on some loungers. Within various images of the countryside and fresh-cooked Italian meals, the Goop founder also included a solo shot of her son Moses, 17 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin — sporting a tie and drinking out of an espresso cup. (The former couple also share 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin, who was not pictured.) Paltrow, 50, captioned her photo carousel simply with three heart emojis, in the country's colors: green, white and red. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow on vacation in Italy. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Chris Martin's Son Is the Spitting Image of Him as He Poses with Mom Gwyneth Paltrow In New Photo On Tuesday, the Shakespeare in Love actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story with Moses in Milan. In the snap, the mother and son stood together against a wall, looking directly at the camera, with Moses wearing a schoolboy outfit. "@fondazioneprada," Paltrow simply captioned the photo. Earlier that day, she shared a photo from Martin's Coldplay show in the Italian city. Gwyneth Paltrow and son Moses; Chris Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram;Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline As for Falchuk, 52, Paltrow first met the TV producer in 2010 during her guest appearance on his hit show Glee. They began dating in August 2014, got engaged in 2017 then married the following year. Back in February, Paltrow marked Valentine's Day by posting a photo of her husband standing on a boat in swim trunks. "He's not on Instagram but he's my forever Valentine," she wrote of Falchuk.