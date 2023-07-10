Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Twin While 'Cooking with Eye Masks' on in Sweet Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin are queens at multitasking!

The Politician actress, 50, shared a photo on her Instagram Story over the weekend showing her and her daughter, 19, getting a little pampering in while whipping up something tasty in the kitchen. In the since-expired image, the pair could seen wearing under-eye treatments, presumably to give their skin a little TLC.

"Cooking with eye masks, of course," the goop founder captioned the post.

Paltrow is the author of multiple cookbooks, including her latest The Clean Plate, published in 2019. She often posts food content on her website goop. Her takeout restaurant goop Kitchen recently opened their latest outpost in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Apple Martin and mom Gwyneth Paltrow pose with their eye masks. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

This isn't the first time Paltrow and Apple have been in sync when it comes to beauty and style. Last month, the Shakespeare in Love star was answering a few fan-submitted questions on Instagram, one of them in regards to her archived closet.

“Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” a follower asked.

Paltrow responded by sharing a photo of her daughter wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards. The teen, whom Paltrow shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, posed inside of a walk-in closet with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip.

It wasn’t just any dress Martin tried on — it was a look that stirred up quite a bit of conversation at the time for its boldness and goth-forward aesthetic.

The dress was made with a sheer mesh sleeveless top featuring a crisscross pattern in the middle and a rumpled skirt.



Apple Martin wears her mom's vintage Alexander McQueen dress. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The duo is likely squeezing in as much mother-daughter bonding time as they can this summer before Martin returns for her sophomore year of college in New York. In an Instagram Story post back in January, Paltrow admitted to missing her daughter while she's away at school.

"Still trying to get used to it💔," she wrote alongside an old selfie she took with Martin.

The actress also has a 17-year-old son, Moses, with her Coldplay ex. Last month, she shared a rare photo of the teen, who accompanied her and her husband Brad Falchuk on a vacation in Italy.

Within various images of the scenic countryside and fresh-cooked Italian meals, the Avengers: Endgame star included a solo shot of Moses sporting a tie and drinking out of an espresso cup. She captioned her photo carousel with three heart emojis, in the country's colors: green, white and red.

Moses Martin enjoys a hot drink in Italy. Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Earlier that same week, Paltrow shared a photo on her Instagram Story with Moses in Milan. In the snap, the mother and son stood together against a wall, looking directly at the camera, with Moses wearing a schoolboy outfit.