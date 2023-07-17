Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Out with Lookalike Daughter Apple, 19, at Their Hamptons Home

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin are twinning!

The duo looked more like sisters than mother and daughter as they attended an intimate dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons on Saturday.

Paltrow, 50, and Apple, 19, posed for several photos at the exclusive event as they were joined by Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and her mom Blythe Danner.

In one photo shared on Paltrow’s Instagram, she was seen standing in between her daughter and mother under an arch of flowers as she wore a white monogram-printed Gucci co-ord. Apple wore a G Label by Goop black mini dress, while Danner, 80, wore a white dress by Gucci.

Paltrow, daughter Apple and Blyther Danner stand together as Goop, Gucci, and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner Out East with Gucci Osteria. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

A second photo showed Paltrow holding hands with husband Falchuk, 52, during the event, who looked suave in a cream double-breasted suit. The pair were seen in a following snap sat down for dinner, which was curated by chef Mattia Agazzi and featured locally sourced Italian-style dishes.

The dinner was held in celebration of Goop’s new skincare product Youth-Boost Peptide Serum and Gucci’s Summer Stories collection.



Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk stand together as Goop, Gucci, and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner Out East with Gucci Osteria. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Other photos posted by Paltrow showed the Goop founder mingling with friends and guests at the dinner, who included recent Tony winner Jodie Comer and Jimmy Fallon. She also shared a photo of daughter Apple on her Instagram Story, posing in front of a green vintage Fiat with flowers draped over it.

"My @applematin,” she captioned the post.

On Friday, the wellness enthusiast reflected on her experience during the first trimesters being pregnant with her children Apple and son Moses, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, during an Instagram Q&A.

Falchuk and Paltrow at dinner. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“I wish more people had told me how hard it can be,” Paltrow said. “I had a lot of people in my life who were like, ‘I feel amazing pregnant’ — and I felt so terrible. So, the best thing is it's worth it. It is so worth it, I can’t even tell you.”

Paltrow also opened up about her experience with menopause, after a fan asked her how she deals with it.

“I can’t deal, someone help me and all us ladies, good Lord," Paltrow wrote, not holding back in her answer.