Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Ex Chris Martin, Husband Brad Falchuk in Father's Day Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing love for all the men in her life on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Iron Man actress, 50, shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story in celebration of all of her father figures.

In one photo, Paltrow smiles with ex-husband Chris Martin and their two children, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, in a sweet family photo. "And Happy Father's Day to this guy 💙," she wrote.

In another, Apple poses with Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, 52. "Great step dad," Paltrow captioned the photo.

Brad Falchuk and Apple Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The actress also honored her late father Bruce Paltrow. In a throwback photo, Gwyneth poses with her father on a staircase. Wishing her father a Happy Father's Day, Paltrow noted that the photo was taken on the stoop of their townhouse on 92nd St. in NYC, circa 1987.

Recently, Paltrow answered a few questions from fans on her Instagram, including one who asked “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?”

Paltrow responded by sharing a photo of her daughter wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards.

In February, the mom of two took her two kids and mom Blythe Danner to see Funny Girl on Broadway. In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, the family smiled under red theater lights as Danner hugged Apple and Moses sat behind his mom.

"Last night at @funnygirlbwy it was brilliant," wrote Paltrow. Falchuk was also in attendance, as seen in an Instagram post from Funny Girl star Lea Michele, where she thanked the couple for coming to the show.