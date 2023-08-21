Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Wear Matching Rain Boots in Cute OOTD Instagram

Even a threat of rain couldn’t stop Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, from twinning.

The actress and Goop entrepreneur, 50, shared an Instagram photo carousel on Monday that featured a collection of OOTDs, including one of her and Martin, 19, joyously sporting matching green Hunter rain boots while surrounded by gray skies and greenery.

Along with her green rain boots, Paltrow also wore matching green plaid shorts and a white top, while her daughter wore an off-white dress.

Rain boots weren’t the only thing Paltrow wore in her Instagram carousel. It was packed with outfits. She also picked looks by Brunello Cucinelli and Lunya: from a long-sleeved blouse to a black gown to casual shorts.

“OOTD summer roundup,” Paltrow captioned her Instagram post.

It’s not the first time that Martin’s style of dress similarly echoed her mother’s fashion sensibilities. In June, Paltrow shared a photo also on Instagram that featured her daughter rocking the same Alexander McQueen gown that the actress wore to the Oscars in 2002. It was in response to a fan who asked Paltrow online: “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?”

Martin, who Paltrow shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, posed inside a walk-in closet with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip. She wore the sheer mesh sleeveless top, which featured a crisscross pattern in the middle, along with the floor-length skirt.

In a Q&A shared on Goop’s website, Paltrow wrote about dress more than a decade after she wore it. “There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars."

Both mother and daughter stepped out in Gucci last month for a dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s Hamptons home. In a snap posted on Paltrow’s Instagram, the actress was seen wearing a white monogram-printed Gucci co-ord and standing between Martin, who sported a G Label by Goop black minidress, and Paltrow’s mother, actress Blythe Danner, who wore a white Gucci dress. The Hamptons event was tied to Goop’s new skincare product Youth-Boost Peptide Serum and Gucci’s Summer Stories collection.

