Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Found It 'Really Hard' Being a Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Two Kids at First

Gwyneth Paltrow's admitting that stepparenting hasn't always come easy.



In an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, the Goop founder, 50, was asked about being a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two kids — son Brody, 17, and daughter Isabella, 19 — admitting "I did find it really hard at first."

"You know, there’s no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light," she continued, "So it’s kind of like trying to avoid land mines. And then you’re going into a family with dynamics. And there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?"

Paltrow added, "But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it’s pretty great."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Paltrow looked back at her breastfeeding journey with son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple Martin, 19, — both of whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — when asked if she was able to nurse.

"I did breastfeed. I made a ton of milk, I was lucky in that way. Pregnancy was hard for me but breastfeeding came easy," she recalled.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Moses Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

On an episode of The goop Podcast in March 2021, Paltrow opened up about becoming a stepmom to her husband's two teenage children when she married the American Horror Story producer in 2018.

Speaking to Gabrielle Union, who is a stepmother herself, Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow began. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S—, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "

"It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them," she continued, adding, "I've learned so much about myself through the process."