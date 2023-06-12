Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'

Gwendlyn Brown revealed that her father Kody Brown was always popular with the ladies.

In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year old Sister Wives star looked back at a 2010 interview on the the Joy Behar Show with her dad and his then-wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. In the clip, Joy Behar jokingly wondered if she could become Kody’s fifth wife.

Gwendlyn then revealed that the television personality wasn’t the only one showing interest in father, sharing, "That was a serious problem with women just wanting my dad. I had a teacher at one point, I had to switch classes because she was so creepy about it.”

Gwendlyn went to share that her older brother Garrison was also in the teacher’s class for “longer,” adding, “She was weird, so weird. I could tell you stories about her .... She wasted half of an entire class just gossiping with me about how much she loved my family. And I'm like, 'I'm just trying to learn Spanish, lady!'"



The reality star previously opened up about how her father’s polygamous lifestyle also got the attention of authorities in Utah.

While recapping a previous Sister Wives episode in April, the TLC star shared what allegedly wasn't seen on screen during the family's time living in Utah. "Police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, 'You have to leave,'" she claimed.

Gwendlyn even recalled a cop allegedly telling her: "We're gonna take your dad to prison."

Previous seasons of Sister Wives showed the Brown family's move from Utah to Las Vegas, where they felt they were able to live their lifestyle in peace. Kody and his wives previously challenged Utah's criminal law against polygamy in 2011, but the case was ultimately dismissed by the court.

"There's a part of it that will always be home to me, always, but it's not friendly to us," Robyn said of Utah in a previous episode.

The Browns eventually settled in Flagstaff, Arizona, where some of the family members still remain.

Kody is no longer in a plural marriage. Gwendlyn's mom, Christine, was the first to leave the relationship in late 2021. Meri and Janelle's respective separations from Kody were confirmed the following year.

He remains married to fourth wife Robyn, and resides in Flagstaff.

