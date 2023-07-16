'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'

The TLC personality, who publicly came out as bisexual last year, accepted a proposal from Beatriz Queiroz in November

Published on July 16, 2023 02:23PM EDT
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn Brown (left) married Beatriz Queiroz on July 15. Photo:

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown is officially Mrs. Queiroz!

The Sister Wives star, 21, tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, InTouch Weekly reported.

On Sunday, Gwendlyn shared a photo kissing her now-wife in front of a lit-up sign that read, “The Queirozes.”

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz,” Gwendlyn wrote in her Instagram caption.

In addition to reposting the photo on her Instagram Story with two ring emojis, the TLC personality shared a video of the couple lacing their arms together to take a “wedding shot.”

In March, Gwendlyn shared that she would be changing her last name once she wed her fiancée. She explained during an unboxing video of her YouTube Creator Award — which is awarded for reaching 100,000 subscribers — that the plaque was "addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag say, 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz.'"

"That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up," she said of the pair's wedding plans at the time.

Beatriz Queiroz (left) and Gwendlyn Brown got engaged in November 2022.

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn accepted a proposal from her partner in late November and shared the big moment with fans on Instagram.

"I'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel. The first two images showed Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

On her Instagram Story, Gwendlyn also shared a peek at her engagement ring — which appears to have an emerald-type stone in an emerald cut surrounded by six smaller white stones.

The proposal came one month after Gwendlyn publicly came out as bisexual during a season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

"I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women, I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," she said in the October 2022 episode.

Gwendlyn is one of Kody and Christine Brown's six children — including Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. Both Aspyn and Mykelti are already married.

