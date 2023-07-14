Gwendlyn Brown is sharing her breast reduction journey.

The Sister Wives star, 21, shared a post showing the results of her breast reduction surgery on the one year anniversary of when she had the procedure done.

In the Instagram carousel posted on Thursday, she included a photo of herself posing in a black bikini top by the pool and a second mirror selfie where she's smiling as she shows off her smaller breasts in an orange athletic bra.

“happy breast reduction anniversary 🥳🥳,” she captioned the photos. “i had the anti-boob surgery done July 11, 2022, so technically yesterday was the anniversary but who’s counting?”

Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown shares before and after photos of breast reduction surgery. Gwendlyn Brown/ Instagram

Brown said in an accompanying YouTube video that she had wanted to get the procedure done to boost her confidence and help with her spine health, and shared her full story undergoing the surgery.

She said once she decided to have the procedure done, it was about a year before she finally went through with it. She had to get a letter of recommendation from her chiropractor, who wrote that she needed the procedure done to prevent spine and posture deterioration, and her plastic surgeon, who also deemed it “medically necessary.”

Brown said her mother took her to the surgery, which lasted about 5 hours. Her plastic surgeon “traced some lines” on her body where they were going to make the incisions and then wheeled her into the surgery room, where they strapped her arms down and placed the anesthesia mask on her face.

“I was thinking to myself, I was like, ‘I’m going to die here,’” she said. “I was panicking, my heart was beating and then I pass out.”

She said she woke up in a wheelchair after the surgery and her mother wheeled her back out to the car. Over the next few days she took prescription medication for the pain and had to wear a compression bra to help with post-surgery healing, in addition to using a breathing machine to “help my body get back to normal.”

“I had this terrible pain in my scars or my open wounds at the time," she said, recalling the difficult recovery process, "and there was nothing I could do about it. It felt like bruises that were just constantly being pressed down. An awful, awful feeling.”

She said she struggled with daily activities but thankfully had her family and fiancée Beatriz Queiroz there as a “full service team” until the bandages came off a few weeks later, and she was able to return to her normal daily activities.

Despite still having scars from the procedure, she said she's “very happy” with the results.

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. I don’t regret it,” she added. “It feels amazing to not be teased or sexualized as much anymore.”

