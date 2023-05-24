Gwen Stefani Tears Up During Tribute for 'Soulmate' Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' Finale

"'The Voice' is the reason that I met Blake Shelton and my life completely changed after that," Stefani said in the tribute

May 24, 2023
Gwen Stefani Tears Up During Tribute for 'Soulmate' Blake Shelton on Voice Finale
Trae Patton/NBC

Gwen Stefani gave Blake Shelton a sweet send-off on The Voice.

On Tuesday night's season finale of The Voice, several loved ones paid tribute to Shelton on his final episode after 23 seasons — including wife Stefani.

In a sweet video with compiled footage of their love story — which blossomed on the competition show after they met in 2014 following their respective divorces — Stefani looked back at their relationship.

"Who would've thought this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would fall in love with each other on the set of The Voice," the "Cool" singer, 53, said of Shelton, 46. "When I first came on the show, our life was having this parallel destruction happening — and the next thing I know, Blake and I start becoming besties and falling in love."

"To find my soulmate, it's hard for me to even talk about it without getting super emotional. The craziest thing about being on The Voice with Blake is that it led to me doing country."

She concluded, "23 seasons, he has truly changed people's lives. The Voice is going to go on but Blake's legacy will be there forever. The Voice is the reason that I met Blake Shelton and my life completely changed after that. Blake have a great finale, we love you and I'll see you at home."

Earlier that day, the "Sangria" singer looked back at his time on the competition show with a thoughtful Instagram post.

"Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode," Shelton captioned a collection of photos of himself on the show through the years.

Gwen Stefani Tears Up During Tribute for 'Soulmate' Blake Shelton on Voice Finale

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal 

"It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be... These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show."

He concluded, "Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y'all!!!!!!"

Elsewhere in the finale, a video clip revealed that Stefani arranged for Shelton's red chair on the show to be delivered to their home.

Though Team Niall's Gina Miles took home the championship title over Team Blake's Grace West — the season finale was an emotional one filled with farewells for the country singer.

Former coaches and friends of Shelton like  Adam Levine and  Dolly Parton wished him well on his new journey. Meanwhile, his former contestants — including season 2 winner Jermaine Paul — returned to the show for a special performance where they all yelled, "We'll always choose you Blake."

Host Carson Daly commemorated Shelton like an "athlete" would by retiring the "Blake jean jacket," which includes the nine seasons he won the show on the back of it.

Shelton announced his departure from the series in October. In December, he told PEOPLE he wanted to spend more time with Stefani and his stepsons while considering the next phase of his music career.

Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total.

