Gwen Stefani is showing some love for husband Blake Shelton as he begins to take stock of his big night.

On Monday, Stefani shared a sweet message for Shelton on social media in honor of his final days on The Voice after 23 seasons.

"So proud of this guy," Stefani, 53, wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of Shelton smiling. "Last Monday ever on The Voice."

The country star, 46, shared his thoughts later in the day, looking back on the reality competition for the last time with a thoughtful Instagram post of his own.

"Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode," Shelton captioned a collection of photos of himself on the show through the years.

"It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be... These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show."



He concluded, "Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y'all!!!!!!"

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Stefani shared a video of the musician bouncing a ball as he said, "I'm going to The Voice for the last time."

"Don't be asking me to be your mentor," he added (Stefani will return as a coach next season alongside Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and John Legend).

Blake Shelton. gwen stefani/instagram

Earlier this month, Shelton opened up about his thoughts on his wife's return.

"Well, I'm happy," Shelton said. "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'"

He added, "And I go, 'What are you talking? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."

In light of his final episode on the show, several familiar faces will return for the finale including, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Adam Levine, all of whom previously coached alongside Shelton on the show.

More special appearances by past coaches include Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton, who was previously a mentor.



Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October. In December, he told PEOPLE he wanted to spend more time with Stefani and his stepsons and was focusing on his music career. Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total. With contestants Grace West and NOIVAS in the finale, he could score his tenth.

The Voice season finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

