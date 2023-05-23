Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Throwback Picture from No Doubt Days: 'Little Old Me'

Gwen Stefani is feeling nostalgic.



The pop star posted on Instagram on Monday, giving her 16 million followers a flashback to when the star first got famous, in her No Doubt days.



The lead vocalist of the acclaimed band, now 53, shared a black-and-white photo of her early career days in Orange County, where, as one commenter pointed out, she didn't yet know she was "'Just a Girl' destined to be one of the GREATEST legendary ICONS in music history 🙌."



In the photo, Stefani is sporting a soft smile while staring directly into the camera. She is resting her chin on her fist while wearing beaded bracelets on both arms, a ring on her pinkie and a polka dot dress. Her signature blonde hair with chunky lowlights is tied up in pigtails, leaving two framing strands hanging around her face – finishing the look off with some lipstick, eyeliner and ultra-thin eyebrows reminiscent of the era.



Stefani captioned the post, "Little old me :) gx."

Numerous fans instantly took to the comment section to praise the throwback photo and Stefani in general. One fan wrote, "Doesn't even have to be said, But So Gorgeous then and now!! 🔥💖," another added, "Just as perfect now!," and numerous followers adding their love for her rock band days, "Miss those days! Bring No Doubt back, please! 😢.”



The polka dot dress she wore in the old picture looked similar to the one she wore to celebrate her husband, Blake Shelton, receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.

While there, she wore another black and white polka dot dress, just the reverse of her the one in her throwback, with black dots on a white garment.



At the event, the singer gave a heartfelt speech for her love, saying, "it blows my mind to be here today," honoring Shelton with a star, and that she and "the boys," referring to her sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, "could not be more proud."



"There is no one more authentic than this guy. He lives, and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox, and it is in his DNA," she said. "He was born to do this and hasn't done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star."



