Gwen Stefani Says Life with Blake Shelton 'Just Works' — Despite Their Contrasting Lifestyles

The spouses recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Published on August 3, 2023 09:17PM EDT
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be the most conventional pair — but they sure are the sweetest.

Over the weekend, the "Cool" singer shared a TikTok video that highlighted their happy marriage.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works,” Stefani, 53, captioned the video with Shelton, 47.

The video features a compilation of sweet footage which demonstrates the contrast in their lifestyles. The video is also set to Stefani's new song "True Babe."

"We're from two different worlds / But you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl," she sings.

Stefani was born and raised in California while the "Sangria" singer is from rural Oklahoma. The pop star and the country singer met while coaching contestants on The Voice in 2014. In 2021, they tied the knot at the country singer's Tishomingo ranch over the Fourth of July weekend. They celebrated their second anniversary last month.

In June, Stefani gave Shelton a sweet step father's day shoutout. In a reel shared to her Instagram, Stefani posted several photos and videos of Shelton and herself throughout the years, including several clips from the couple's wedding. (Stefani is mom to sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.)

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx," she captioned the post. That same day, Stefani also wished Shelton a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories.

 "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY," she wrote.

She recently had the chance to praise her husband in public when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May, as she told the crowd he was her "dream come true."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said. "Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes."

As Stefani wrapped her speech, Shelton proudly said "That's my wife" and they shared a hug and a kiss.

The "God's Country" singer later praised Stefani in his own speech, saying that marrying her was the greatest thing he ever did.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he said.

