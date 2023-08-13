Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Rossdale, 17, Performs at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Bar

The singer's eldest son Kingson Rossdale gave a surprise solo performance at Blake Shelton's bar in Oklahoma on Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest. 
Published on August 13, 2023 09:01AM EDT
Gwen Stefani attends the 2022 Matrix Awards on October 26, 2022 in New York City (L) Kingston Rossdale attends Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 (R). Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Gwen Stefani’s son is a superstar-in-the-making!

Kingston Rossdale — Stefani's eldest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — was filmed giving a surprise solo performance at Blake Shelton’s bar and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma in a video shared on Tik Tok on Saturday.

In the clip, the 17-year-old son confidently chatted to the audience and the guitarist who joined him on stage, along with a keyboardist, before he began his performance. During the song — in which he showcased his strong vocal skills — Kingston hit some impressive notes, to the delight of the crowd.

“Love you guys, thank you for being here!” he said at the end of his performance as the audience cheered and clapped. “Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!”

Stefani's eldest son Kingston (left) performed at her husband Blake Shelton's bar.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Shelton, 47, then joined the teenager on stage and the pair shared a sweet hug. 

Along with Kingston, Stefani, 53, also shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with her ex-husband Rossdale, whom she split from in 2015.

Stefani and Shelton were also filmed performing together at the bar on Friday. “POV: you live in the same small town as Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and get to see them perform together EVERY YEAR,” the same user who posted the video of Kingston captioned the TikTok post.

GWEN & GAVIN
Stefani shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Angela Weiss/Getty

In the clip, Stefani hugged Shelton from behind as he sat on a stool playing a guitar. She then took up a microphone and began to sing No Doubt’s hit song “Don’t Speak” as the audience cheered. 

“How sweet is this, him scooting back so Gwen can be center-stage,” the user added, as Shelton was seen edging his seat further back in the clip.

The couple shares a property, Ten Point Ranch, in the same town as the singer's bar. The ranch holds a lot of memories for the pair as it is where they and  Stefani's sons quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic and also where they tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

In March, Stefani let fans in on life at the 1,300-acre ranch as she shared her "sweet escape" with Shelton in a TikTok video as they journeyed around.

In the video, Stefani was seen fixing her cap before running through some plants and hopping into a truck with Shelton, in the driver's seat. The couple wore matching cargo and camouflage clothing and caps in the shot.

Stefani then recorded herself smiling in the rearview mirror as they drove through several leafless trees on the expansive ranch, before panning over in the next shot to what appeared to be a creek with rocks.

