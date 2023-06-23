Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single ‘True Babe’

Gwen Stefani has kicked off her hot girl summer with a new single!

The Grammy-winning singer, 53, dropped a new track on Friday, "True Babe" — the global icon's first since 2021's "Slow Clap," featuring Saweetie.

The same day, Stefani gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the "True Babe" photo shoot to promote the single. "Step inside my true babe photo shoot," she captioned the Instagram Reel, which showed the stylish star donning an eclectic green and white ensemble, wearing long neon yellow nails.

The Southern California native posed on a stool in ripped fishnets under tearaway basketball pants and a studded biker jacket, giving her signature high-energy vibes while shooting in front of a white cyc wall in the studio.

"It's me Gwen Stefani!!" she wrote over the video. The clip also featured the musician singing in front of the cameras and several bouquets of flowers.



Yu Tsai

The pop anthem, produced by Swedish duo Jack & Coke and L.A. rocker KThrash, is available to fans at all digital retailers via Interscope Records.



Stefani has also released a set of European tour dates, which kicks off June 21 at the Prague Rocks Festival in the Czech Republic, continuing on to the UK's Warwick Castle on June 23, then to London for the BST Hyde Park Festival on June 24 and 25 with Pink.



Instagram/gwenstefani

The singer, who is married to Blake Shelton, last performed in March singing her No Doubt hit "Don't Speak" on the country megastar's final tour date.

It was announced last month that Stefani, a longtime staple on The Voice, will be back to coach season 24's competitors with John Legend, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan. Stefani and Shelton, 47, first met in 2014 on NBC's hit show, as he also served as a coach for 23 seasons. The country singer's final episode aired on May 23.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Shelton was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star with Stefani by his side.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," she told the crowd in her speech. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."

Stefani's sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were also in attendance.



