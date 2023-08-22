Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'We Love You More Than Anything'

Gwen Stefani shared a rare look at her second son on his special day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 22, 2023 06:00PM EDT
Gwen Stefani Celebrates as Son Zuma Turns 15: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
Gwen Stefani and son Zuma. Photo:

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani is looking back on the last 15 years.

The "Just a Girl" singer, 53, celebrated the second of her three sons on his birthday, sharing photos of Zuma over the years in an Instagram tribute on Monday.

"Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!! we love u more than anything 🩵🎉🎂," she captioned the photo montage.

The teen smiles in a selfie with his mom at the beginning of the video, which also includes photos of him with brothers Apollo, 9, and Kingston, 17. Stefani shares the three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The No Doubt frontwoman was joined by her three sons as they celebrated Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in May.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the Boys 'Round Here singer at the ceremony. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

In December, Shelton opened up about becoming a stepdad to wife Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy."

Shelton continued to tell PEOPLE exclusively, "I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," noted the singer.

Related Articles
Eve and son
Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones
Gisele Bündchen Shares Throwback Photo with Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack on His 16th Birthday
Gisele Bündchen Wishes Tom Brady's Son Jack a Happy 16th Birthday: 'Here for You No Matter What'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on Her 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Enjoy Quality Time with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents: 'United'
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Have Fun at 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' Reunion with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek: ‘So Lucky’
Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has On the Teen
Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Son Jack on His 16th Birthday: 'You Changed Our Lives'
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Demi Lovatoâs Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Note to Celebrate Her 31st
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her: 'The Most Beautiful and Talented'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Brayden's 8th Birthday with Shark-Themed Celebration: 'So Much Fun'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Brayden's 8th Birthday with Shark-Themed Celebration: 'So Much Fun'
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Family
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Pose with Son Gus, Daughter George on Family Night Out
Lea Michelle Zandy Reich son Ever
Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’
Michael BublÃ© Pays Tribute to Daughter Cielo on 1st Birthday: âCanât Imagine How You Ever Lived Without Themâ
Michael Bublé Celebrates Daughter Cielo's 1st Birthday: 'It's Amazing'
Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna Shares New Photos with Her Kids at 65th Birthday Party