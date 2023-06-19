Gwen Stefani Celebrates Husband Blake Shelton's 47th Birthday with Sweet Video: 'My Everything Cowboy'

The rocker and country star tied the knot in July 2021

By
Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 19, 2023 11:15AM EDT
It's birthday week for Gwen Stefani's "everything cowboy" Blake Shelton!

Stefani, 53, celebrated her country star husband's 47th birthday on Instagram Sunday, sharing a sweet compilation of videos and photos from their time together.

"happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx," she captioned the post.

The clip included memories from their wedding, videos of them performing on stage together and funny moments of the pair joking around at home, all set to Stefani's forthcoming single "True Babe," which will be released this Friday.

The "Used to Love You" singer also shared a photo of her kissing Shelton — whom she married in July 2021 — on the cheek to her Instagram story, writing, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY."

Shelton recently stepped away as a coach on The Voice after 23 seasons, and Stefani is set to return to the NBC competition series next season.

She recently had the chance to praise her husband in public when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May, as she told the crowd he was her "dream come true."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said. "Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes."

As Stefani wrapped her speech, Shelton proudly said "That's my wife" and they shared a hug and a kiss.

The "God's Country" singer later praised Stefani in his own speech, saying that marrying her was the greatest thing he ever did.

Gwen Stefani Tears Up During Tribute for 'Soulmate' Blake Shelton on Voice Finale
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal 

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he said.

Shelton opened up to PEOPLE in December about married life, and said he feels “settled” since tying the knot with the No Doubt rocker.

"The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of," he says of marriage. "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."

