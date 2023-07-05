Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Selfies and Taste Test Beer on Fourth of July: 'Happy 4th, Y'all!'

Did anyone enjoy the Fourth of July more than Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton this year?

The pair shared a sweet selfie from their U.S. Independence Day celebration to Instagram on Tuesday, and Stefani posted video clips of an intensive beer tasting with family from their poolside hangout.

Both Stefani, 53, and Shelton, 47, shared the smiling selfie, while the "True Babe" singer-songwriter posted photos of herself and the country star hanging beside a body of water and drinking beer.

In a video shared to the No Doubt frontwoman's account, she held up a glass and said, "Little bit of beer tasting. I don't even like beer — but we're doing it. I give this a 9!"

She and Shelton compared one beer to "freshly mowed grass," and Stefani joked about her husband drinking too much for a tasting. "That's how much it takes to taste," he replied.

Stefani also shared videos to her Instagram Story of herself hanging out with her niece Stella and her son Kingston's girlfriend Lola, as they did each other's makeup using the Grammy winner's GXVE line of products.

Earlier this week, the "Rich Girl" performer and Shelton celebrated the second anniversary of their July 3, 2021 wedding at his Oklahoma ranch, marking the milestone by sharing sweet photos and footage from their big day on social media.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Emma McIntyre/Getty

In a video montage posted to Stefani's Instagram, the couple can be seen in various stages of their relationship. In addition to footage from their wedding day, scenes include the two walking into the Grand Ole Opry and posing with her sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 — in family photos.

The song, Stefani's first solo single in two years, offers plenty of nods to Shelton, with lyrics like "And we're from two different worlds, But you still call me your pretty girl."

Meanwhile, in a post shared on Shelton's Instagram, the couple can be seen on their wedding day, kissing while holding champagne in front of their cake.

"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!!" Shelton captioned the post. "Every day has been the best day since I met you."