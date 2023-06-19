Gwen Stefani Honors Husband Blake Shelton on Father's Day: 'Love U'

Gwen Stefani and her kids are celebrating Blake Shelton on Father's Day.

The Rich Girl singer, 53, celebrated her country crooner husband, 46, as a stepfather to her three sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.

In a reel shared to her Instagram, Stefani posted several photos and videos of Shelton and herself throughout the years, including several clips from the couple's wedding.

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The whole family got together last month to celebrate Shelton at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The family of five posed together in front of Shelton's star, with Shelton standing between his wife and boys.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the Boys 'Round Here singer at the ceremony. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Steve Granitz / Contributor/Getty Images

In December, Shelton opened up about becoming a stepdad to wife Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton told PEOPLE exclusively of helping raise Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," continued the singer.

After 23 seasons, Shelton left The Voice — a decision he said largely stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his stepsons as they grow up.

"You don't know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids," he said.