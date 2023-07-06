Guy Fieri’s Son Hunter Gushes Over His Pickleball Pro Girlfriend: ‘Truly Blessed’

Hunter Fieri is in love and he’s not afraid to show it!



Guy Fieri’s eldest son, who started dating Tara Bernstein this year, recently shared an Instagram post gushing over his new love.



“You mean the world to me! Thank you always [sic] being so supportive and loving. You value love, family, and loyalty, and I am truly blessed to have found someone as amazing as you!” Hunter captioned the post. “My ridaaaa, I love you baby ❤️.”



Bernstein, who plays pickleball professionally, posed with Hunter on the court in the first photo from the post. Other pictures he included in the carousel featured the pair on a boat as Guy photobombed in the background.



On the same day, Bernstein shared a matching Instagram post that included a compilation of clips of the duo.

“To my partner, my better half, I’m so blessed to have someone as amazing and loving as you in my life. Your energy, drive and positive light is contagious - you light up my world. I love you ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.



The Reel featured several snapshots of Hunter and Bernstein kissing, along with a glimpse of them cooking and tearing up the pickleball court.



Guy Fieri and his eldest son Hunter Fieri. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Late last month at the the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Guy spoke with PEOPLE about his son’s new relationship.



“[She has] good values and is just a really great person so I couldn't be happier for Hunter,” said the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star. “This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it's perfect.”

Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein. Hunter Fieri/Instagram

Guy said that Bernstein fits in well with his tight-knit family. “She's a pickleball machine. She plays one-against-two, and beats everybody,” said Guy.



Hunter isn't the only son in the family to be feeling the love. In April, Guy shared younger son Ryder's Instagram post, which featured several photos from his son's junior prom. The post included images of Ryder, 17, with his high school girlfriend.



Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein. Hunter Fieri/Instagram



Family has always been the center of Guy's life. He's been married to his wife Lori since 1995 and, along with sons Hunter and Ryder, has also raised his nephew Jules, 22, since the death of his sister Morgan in 2011 from melanoma.



"Family is always the first priority," Guy told PEOPLE in September. "Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad."

