Guy Fieri Is Putting on an 'Unprecedented' Event to Raise Money for Maui

"We need to stop what we’re doing and do what we can to help," Fieri tells PEOPLE exclusively

Published on August 24, 2023 04:21PM EDT
Guy Fieri grilling at the 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Surfcomber Hotel on February 27, 2016
Guy Fieri. Photo:

Dylan Rives/Getty

Guy Fieri dropped everything to help the people of Maui.

The Food Network star's Guy Fieri Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will be hosting a “Chefs for Maui Fundraiser” to raise money for the Maui wildfire relief efforts. 

“I’ve shot over 16 locations in Maui for my shows, and I travel to Maui with my family year after year for vacation. It is such a special place, and what makes it special are the people," the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To think of those people that love their island, and love their families, and make visitors feel welcome, we need to stop what we’re doing and do what we can to help them.”

The event — which will be taking place on Oct. 21 — will see Fieri and over 20 all-star chefs cook up a 15-course feast in Sonoma County, Calif. The day will also include chef interactions and live music.

“I sent a message to my chef friends and within five minutes, a handful of them were on board, and then within the hour there were 10 more, and within two days I was getting messages that these chefs were canceling other projects and commitments to help support," says Fieri. "It’s going to be an unprecedented culinary gathering to help support the people of Maui.”

Hawaii Maui Fire Lahaina 081123
Lahaina, Hawaii on Aug. 11 following the wildfire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tickets start at $2,500, but the foundation is also accepting smaller donations for those who can't attend. Net proceeds will benefit food service workers of Maui and the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands division.

Stars like Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan. Fieri's oldest son Hunter and Stephanie Izard will be cooking during the event.

As of Monday, 115 people have been confirmed dead and over 1000 people are missing following the wildfire in Lahaina, which was first reported on Aug. 8, according to the Associated Press. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a video statement on Sunday that over 1800 people who have been displaced from their homes are now in hotel rooms with “very few people left in shelters.”

Guy Fieri attends the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2022
Guy Fieri.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Lahaina resident Amanda Bratton, 28, told PEOPLE the area had been decimated by the fires. 

"Our whole town is gone. Our jobs are gone. Our house is gone. Our cars are gone and our whole community is just, I mean, it's the entire town,” she said.

“I've never seen anything this tragic since 9-11," she added. "It's like, what do you do when you weren't expecting your entire town, all the buildings and businesses and houses, to just be wiped out?"

