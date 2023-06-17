Guy Fieri Approves of Son Hunter’s ‘Awesome’ Girlfriend: ‘This Is a Big Deal’ (Exclusive)

The Food Network star spoke with PEOPLE at the 40th anniversary of the ‘Food & Wine’ Classic in Aspen

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi
Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.
Published on June 17, 2023
Guy Fieri and his son Hunter
Guy Fieri is a big fan of his eldest son's new girlfriend.

On Saturday, the Food Network star spoke with PEOPLE at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where he teamed up with son Hunter, 26, for one of the festival's chef-led cooking demos.

“[She has] good values and is just a really great person so I couldn't be happier for Hunter,” the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star says about his son's girlfriend, Tara Bernstein. “This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it's perfect.”

Guy says that Bernstein fits in well with his tight-knit family, and even takes them on for some friendly competition. “She's a pickleball machine. She plays one-against-two, and beats everybody,” he says.

Hunter isn't the only son in the family to be feeling the love. In April, Guy shared younger son Ryder's Instagram post, which featured several photos from his son's junior prom. The post included images of Ryder, 17, with his high school girlfriend.

Family has always been the center of Guy's life. He's been married to his wife Lori since 1995 and, along with sons Hunter and Ryder, has also raised his nephew Jules, 22, since the death of his sister Morgan in 2011 from melanoma.

"Family is always the first priority," Guy told PEOPLE in September. "Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad."

As his sons have gotten older and more interested in their father's professional life, the star says he's been able to include them in more of his television and in-person appearances — including festivals like the Classic, which is presented by Food & Wine, a brand of PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.

"Hunter's here with me this year. We had a great cooking demo,” he says. “We made lobster nachos, so we put the Aspen spin on a Fieri family classic.”

So thankful for these three amazing FIERIS Wow I could not be more proud
“This is my second year at the Classic [and] I'm honored to be invited. This is really one of the premiere events in the world of cooking and you get the best of the best here," says the Tournament of Champions host.

In 2022, Hunter told PEOPLE that he deeply values his relationship with his father, and will always remember the "most important" advice he's ever received from him: "To be myself." He added, "Always listen, be smart, and apply what you've learned. And he always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about."

But being "Guy Fieri's son" has its perks of course, and Hunter said he doesn't take them for granted.

"I get so many opportunities to learn from other people and I get to experience some amazing places and experiences. I can't complain at all. It is amazing," he said.

At the Food & Wine Classic, Guy also gave PEOPLE an update on his son Ryder, 17, who’s entering his last year of high school. 

“He's got a great girlfriend also. He's going to be a senior this year,” he says.

Guy revealed that the end of the school year proved a bit rocky for his youngest son. 

“We had a little challenge going on. He was doing terrible in math,” he says. “We had a little wager whether or not he was going to be able to get a B or better — and he got an A.”

Ryder’s hard work proved Guy wrong — and hilariously forced the chef to pay up. “Guess who paid the wager? This guy. I think I got suckered,” he says with a laugh. 

