Guns N’ Roses Cancels St. Louis Show ‘Due to Illness,’ Thanks Fans for Support

The rock band announced the news on Instagram the day before the show, which will be rescheduled with a date to be announced at a later time

Published on September 10, 2023 05:24PM EDT
Guns N' Roses'
Guns N' Roses canceled their St. Louis show, originally scheduled for Sept. 9. Photo: Mark Horton/Getty

Guns N’ Roses canceled their St. Louis tour stop “due to illness.”

In an Instagram post Friday, the rock band wrote over a photo of animated fans in the crowd at one of their shows that their Sept. 9 concert at Busch Stadium had been postponed and will be rescheduled with a date to be announced at a later time.

“Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness,” the message began.

“Hang on to your tickets — fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund,” the statement concluded. “Thank you for the support 🌹.” 

A rep for Guns N’ Roses did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It is unclear which of the members — Axl Rose, 61, Duff McKagan, 59, and Slash, 58 — have been affected by the “illness” mentioned or if the band will still perform their next scheduled show on Sept. 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Guns N' Roses'
Guns N' Roses is currently in the middle of a tour set to wrap on Oct. 16 in Canada. Kevin Winter/Getty

The famed '80s rock band announced in February that they would be heading back out on the road to play nearly 40 shows around the world. The musicians kicked off in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5 before performing 14 dates in Europe. They began the first of 22 shows on the North American leg of their tour on Aug. 5 and are still set to wrap in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 16, according to the band's website.

Ahead of the tour, Rose announced in December that he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd after a fan claimed the move injured her.

"It's come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at [our] show in Adelaide, Australia, possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

The "November Rain" singer continued: "Having tossed the mic at the end of [our] show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of [our] performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we'll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at [our] performance."

