Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6

Four people were shot and wounded — including brothers aged 3 and 6 — when a gunman riding an "illegal scooter" fired at a crowd near a park in New York City on Tuesday, the New York Police Department said.

At 6 p.m. local time, two masked people in black clothing arrived at St. James Park in the Bronx. The back passenger got out and shot four people in the crowd, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press conference later on Tuesday evening.

“Two people with no regard for society or life” fired shots at the park where “hundreds of people were congregating on a hot July day,” he said.

“This is totally unacceptable," Chell added.



Chell went on to say that one man, 25, was struck in the back and another man, 23, was shot several times. The two young brothers were wounded in the leg by the gunfire.

All four victims were “doing well” and recovering from their injuries, the chief of patrol continued.

“As a dad and a parent in this city, I couldn’t imagine this happening to my kids,” Chell said. “Absolutely heart-wrenching and disturbing.”

“Once again, we have a recurring theme in this city,” he added. “Illegal bikes, illegal firearms and people who pull those firearms.”

Crime scene at the Bronx park where four people were injured in a shooting. CBS New York/Youtube

The shooters escaped on their scooter along 193rd Street, Chell said, which was captured on video. He added that the motive for the attack and the identity of the intended victims are still unknown.



“My heart goes out to the family and these victims, but this city — this department — will not relent from taking these illegal bikes and illegal firearms off the street,” he said.

"And our detectives up here in the Bronx will do everything they can — and they will solve this case," Chell stressed.

Those who wish to disclose information anonymously are urged to call the New York Police Department hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.