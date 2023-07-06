Pete Davidson Irritates Chris Pratt in Deleted Scene from 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Exclusive)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is on digital Friday and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 1

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
Published on July 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had more Pete Davidson that didn't make the final cut.

Ahead of the Marvel film's debut on digital Friday, PEOPLE has an exclusive deleted scene from the James Gunn film, in which Davidson, 29, has a silly exchange with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

"Are you always this irritating?" Quill asks Davidson's character Phlektik in the deleted scene, which is titled "Annoyed Peter." He responds, "Uh, yes, I think. I think so. Am I, guys?" and nods his head to confirm.

Davidson's had a full alien costume for his cameo that appeared in the final film. Director Gunn, who also worked with Davidson on The Suicide Squad, gave him a shoutout on Twitter in May.

"My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set," he wrote, sharing behind-the-scenes photos.

Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in âGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,â Director James Gunn Reveals
Pete Davidson, Chris Pratt and James Gunn. James Gunn/Twitter

More deleted scenes are included in the at-home release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, featuring new moments with Quill, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), Drax (Dave Bautista), the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), Behemoth (Reinaldo Faberlle) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn).

Other bonus features include a gag reel, director's commentary and featurettes about the creating Rocket Raccoon and about the cast's bond with each other.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 DVD cover

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Pratt, 44, told PEOPLE in May how he and his costars plan to keep in touch after the end of the Guardians trilogy.

"We're a very close cast. We've all been through a lot," he said. "James is one of my dearest friends, and that's the type of relationship that I will continue to foster."

He added of the cast, "I know the text threads will keep going and stay strong. We'll be checking in on each other, like marriages and families and all the life things that happen. We'll be there for each other."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available on digital Friday and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Aug. 1.

