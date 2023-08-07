Grimes Supports Lizzo amid Lawsuit from Dancers: 'Loyalty Matters to Me'

Grimes isn't holding back when it comes to how she feels about Lizzo.

On Sunday, the "Oblivion" singer shared her support of Lizzo, 35, who is currently facing a lawsuit from three of her former dancers who are alleging sexual and racial harassment and accusing her of creating a hostile work environment.

“I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe s— is bad,” Grimes, 35, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool,’ and she checked in [on] me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.”

In response to a commenter who said she was merely sharing a statement defending Lizzo because she's "wealthy" and has "influence," Grimes wrote: "Lizzo was nice to me before elon when she blew up and I was still indie as f---. She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us. She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn't want the association, she was kind when [I] was only a liability to her," Grimes said.

"I respect that hardcore," she concluded. "That's a good person."

The lawsuit — filed on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles County Superior Court — is against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

In the lawsuit, provided to PEOPLE by the plaintiffs’ law firm, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claim that they were pressured by Lizzo into touching nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and were subjected to weight shaming.

The suit also accuses Quigley of proselytizing everyone around her, shaming those who engaged in premarital sex and oversharing her masturbatory habits and sexual fantasies.

Quigley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., could not be reached for comment.

On Thursday, the "About Damn Time" singer refuted the claims with a lengthy statement on social media declaring that she is “not the villain” and that the allegations being made against her were “too outrageous” not to address.





In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday Aug. 3, the plantiffs' attorney, Ron Zambrano, claimed that Lizzo's denial hours earlier had added to his clients' "emotional distress."

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences," he wrote.

He continued, "While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”



On Fri. Aug. 4, a source close to Lizzo's team told PEOPLE: "She's been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight."

Lizzo's rep and attorney have yet to respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.