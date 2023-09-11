Grimes Says Her Priority Is 'Keeping My Babies Out of the Public Eye' After News of Third Baby with Elon Musk

Grimes is asking for privacy for her and Elon Musk's three children.

The singer, 35, shared a lengthy post on Twitter (now known as X) Sunday night addressing a number of recent headlines surrounding her co-parenting relationship with the Tesla CEO and the revelation that they quietly welcomed a third baby, son Techno Mechanicus.

"Hey, I wud [sic] prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm," the artist — who also shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed “Y," 21 months, and son X Æ A-12, whose name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii and is nicknamed “X,” with Musk — began.

Addressing her comments toward Shivon Zilis — the Neuralink exec, 37, who is mom to Musk's 22-month-old twins, Strider and Azure, born just weeks before Exa — she continued, "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue."

Emphasizing to fans that the circumstances between them weren't Zilis' "fault," she asked fans, "Plz [sic] don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."



Addressing a since-deleted tweet responding to biographer Walter Issacson's tweet about a TIME excerpt from his upcoming biography of Musk — Grimes, born Claire Boucher, apologized to Issacson and wrote, "As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me."

"Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation," she candidly explained. "Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids."

Concluding with a comment about her previously unknown third child with the X owner, she concluded, "I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is 👽 but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time 🙏🏻 ."



The deleted tweet, shared and deleted Thursday, read, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Zilis responded to Grimes' latest tweet, writing, "At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other."

"So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You’re a total badass and I respect you very much as well," the tech executive continued. "I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!"

Along with the three kids he shares with Grimes and two with Zilis, Musk is also a father to the six children he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Musk had his first son, Nevada Alexander, with Wilson in 2002, but at 10 weeks old he died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The former pair then welcomed twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin. One of Musk's now 18-year-old twins has filed to legally change her name and gender and said she no longer wishes to be related to her father, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Wilson then gave birth to triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006, two years after having their twins.

