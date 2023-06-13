Grimes Reveals New White Ink 'Alien Scars' Tattoo on Her Collarbones

Grimes has added to her collection of “alien scars.”

The 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, showed off the new white ink tattoo, which she called “alien scars” in a new selfie on Instagram on Sunday.

Along with the new tattoo, which appears to be a phrase in an extraterrestrial language, the star also rocked a blush-heavy makeup look complete with light green contacts in the artsy new post.

Located just below her collarbone, the Canadian musician’s new “alien scars” are the closest Grimes has come to adding a white ink face tattoo to her collection, something she said she was “very seriously considering” last fall.

Instagram/grimes

The star, who recently shared that she finished mixing her upcoming album at a plastic surgery clinic, used the new selfie to promote a new song, “Welcome to the Opera,” a collaboration with artist Anyma.

Grimes shared another photo of her new tattoo — alongside her recently acquired red ink leg piece — in an Instagram carousel on Sunday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The “Oblivion” songstress’s collarbone tattoo isn’t the first white ink tattoo in her collection. In 2021, Grimes debuted a sprawling white ink back tattoo, which she referred to as “beautiful alien scars.”

Tattoos aren’t the only body modification on the “Genesis” singer’s radar. She also expressed interest in “elf ear mods” last year — a desire that ex Elon Musk expressed his distaste for on Twitter.

Grimes and Musk, who broke up last spring, share daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 1, and son X Æ A-12, 3.

In March, the singer shared a rare photo of Exa on Twitter. Alongside photos of herself and the toddler rocking matching neon hair and all-red outfits, Grimes wrote, "Normally we [don't] post her for her privacy, but she's fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn."

In the same post, she also shared that her daughter's name has been unofficially changed: "She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."