Grimes Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Elon Musk as She Calls Their Two Kids 'Little Engineers'

Grimes and Elon Musk split in March 2022, after welcoming daughter Y

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 12:46PM EDT
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Grimes is opening up about co-parenting her two kids with Elon Musk.

Speaking with Wired as she appears on the cover of the magazine's September issue, the 35-year-old musician opens up about trying to "build family culture" with the X (formerly Twitter) CEO, 52, as they co-parent daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, 19 months old, and 3-year-old son X Æ A-12.

When asked if the tech entrepreneur is training their son to be Musk's "protégé," Grimes says she's "here for that."

"X knows a lot about rockets. It's crazy," she shares. "He knows more about rockets than me."

The little one has trouble finding toys he enjoys because, "if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He's a little engineer for sure."

The mom was a little worried about his "obsession with space" when X had a "three-day PTSD meltdown" when SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded minutes after takeoff in April.

"When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown," Grimes says. "Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship ...' and I had to rub his back."

Elon Musk Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair and Son X's in Throwback Thanksgiving Photo
twitter

As for toddler daughter Y, Grimes sees "she's a little engineer too," adding, "she likes industrial shipping. She's very strange."

The former couple is in the process of figuring out what their children's educational journeys will look like, with Grimes saying she's "trying to find a great peer group, other parents who are sort of like us and share similar values."

"I really care about having a very good relationship with my kids. I think I understand how to be a good parent to them. Both enforcing discipline and being their friend," she says. "Who knows, maybe they’ll resent me and reject family culture, but I feel like they will not."

