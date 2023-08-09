Grimes Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Elon Musk as She Calls Their Two Kids 'Little Engineers'

Grimes is opening up about co-parenting her two kids with Elon Musk.

Speaking with Wired as she appears on the cover of the magazine's September issue, the 35-year-old musician opens up about trying to "build family culture" with the X (formerly Twitter) CEO, 52, as they co-parent daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, 19 months old, and 3-year-old son X Æ A-12.

When asked if the tech entrepreneur is training their son to be Musk's "protégé," Grimes says she's "here for that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"X knows a lot about rockets. It's crazy," she shares. "He knows more about rockets than me."

The little one has trouble finding toys he enjoys because, "if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He's a little engineer for sure."

The mom was a little worried about his "obsession with space" when X had a "three-day PTSD meltdown" when SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded minutes after takeoff in April.

"When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown," Grimes says. "Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship ...' and I had to rub his back."

twitter

As for toddler daughter Y, Grimes sees "she's a little engineer too," adding, "she likes industrial shipping. She's very strange."

The former couple is in the process of figuring out what their children's educational journeys will look like, with Grimes saying she's "trying to find a great peer group, other parents who are sort of like us and share similar values."

"I really care about having a very good relationship with my kids. I think I understand how to be a good parent to them. Both enforcing discipline and being their friend," she says. "Who knows, maybe they’ll resent me and reject family culture, but I feel like they will not."

