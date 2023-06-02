Grimes Debuts New Full-Length Leg Tattoo on Instagram: 'V Nice'

The intricate design is almost identical to a white ink tattoo design that covers Grimes' entire back

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on June 2, 2023 10:55 AM
Grimes
Photo:

Grimes/Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty

Grimes is heading into summer with some brand-new ink!

On Thursday, the Canadian musician took to Instagram to share a photo of a full-length leg tattoo that resembles a web of tangled lines. The intricate design is almost identical to a white ink tattoo design that covers Grimes' entire back and was first shared by the singer in April 2021 on Instagram.

The 35-year-old performer used the ink as inspiration for a brand-new ear tattoo, which she showcased in a separate photo while announcing that she is "one step closer" to getting a face tattoo.

Grimes/Instagram

Grimes/Instagram

Grimes first announced her interest in the new ink set in an Instagram post in September alongside the caption, "I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week. Any thoughts?"

Most recently, the musician gave an update on her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 17 months, whom she shares with ex Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12, 2½, through a Twitter post.

Grimes/Instagram

Grimes/Instagram

In the post, she shared new photos of her and her mini-me adorably dressed in matching red onesies. The post also showcases Grimes sporting green tips at the end of her yellow-blonde hair and the toddler donning a similar look in her little tufts.

"Normally we [don't] post her for her privacy, but she's fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn," she tweeted as a follow-up to the photo set.

Speaking about motherhood to Vogue in October, Grimes shared that becoming a mother was a "rebirth."

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically," she explained. "Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word." Because of that, she explained that her son calls her by her first name.

"Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother,'" she continued. "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."

