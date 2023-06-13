Lifestyle Food Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5 We’re talking burger presses, meat thermometers, and grill mats By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Published on June 13, 2023 09:00AM EDT

It's officially grilling season, so it's time to clean your grill and get ready to light it up for a backyard barbeque. If you don't have grilling tools to make your burgers the tastiest on the block, now's the perfect time to stock up on finds that can. Whether you're hosting a Father's Day BBQ, a Fourth of July party, or a casual get-together, Amazon has a ton of gadgets and tools that you can scoop up for less. Don't know where to start? We've compiled a list of must-have grilling accessories with tons of positive reviews for your culinary tool kit this summer — and they’re all under $30. 12 On-Sale Grilling Accessories to Shop at Amazon Surdoca Silicone Basting Brush, $4.99 (orig. $11.99) Romanticist Stainless Steel 26-Piece Grilling Accessories Kit, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Aoocan Copper Grill Mat, Set of 5, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $14.99) Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press, $10.39 (orig. $14.99) Bear Paws The Original Shredder Claws, $11.99 (orig. $14.99) Tribal Cooking Kitchen Tongs, $6.99 (orig. $12.99) Muzhi Flat Metal Stainless Steel Kabob Skewers, $6.99 (orig. $12.99) Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector, $8.99 (orig. $18.89) Kingsford Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter, $14.98 (orig. $20.87) Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $22.49 (orig. $32.99) OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Flexible Turner, $26.93 (orig. $28.90) ThermoPro TP-16 Large LCD Digital Meat Thermometer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) The 9 Best Gas Grills of 2023 for Your Summer BBQs, Tested and Reviewed Every grill master needs a good set of heavy-duty tools. This stainless-steel set comes with 26 items, including a chef's spatula, tongs, skewers, a meat thermometer, and a grill brush with a scraper on the end. Plus, it's 46 percent off and would be a great Father’s Day present (Prime members can get it delivered in time with free shipping). In addition to all the tools, the set comes in a carrying bag that makes it easy to store and transport for camping trips and tailgating parties. “Best gift for someone who grills,” wrote one five-star reviewer who bought the set for Father’s Day. “My dad is an avid griller… and he loves them,” they wrote, adding, “They are used all the time and still look brand new!” Amazon Buy It! Romanticist Stainless Steel 26-Piece Grilling Accessories Kit in Brown, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Basting brushes are key for keeping grilled meats and vegetables flavorful — before you put them on the heat and during the cooking process. This highly rated silicone brush set includes two different sized brushes, both of which are BPA-free and can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. And even better, the set has more than 4,000 five-star ratings and is a whopping 58 percent off! Shoppers note that the brushes feel “very sturdy” and are “great” for spreading BBQ sauce onto food. Amazon Buy It! Surdoca Silicone Basting Brush, 2-Piece Set, $4.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Instead of losing time trying to form the perfect burgers for your next backyard gathering, check out this burger press by Cuisinart. The genius tool makes every burger the same size so they will cook consistently and evenly. And you can fill patties with whatever you’d like for regular burgers up to a ¼-pound thick, or use the smaller insert to form sliders. It’s racked up over 10,000 perfect ratings from customers who call it “by far the best” press they’ve used since burgers are easy to remove and won’t stick or fall apart. Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press, $10.39 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com The 7 Best Charcoal Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Don’t let your food fall through grill grates with the Aoocan Copper Grill Mats. They make cooking less messy and allow heat to pass through, so food can still get the grill marks we all love. The mats have a heat tolerance of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even cut them to fit the shape of your grill. Its non-stick design also prevents food residue and makes cleanup a breeze. Amazon Buy It! Aoocan Copper Grill Mat, Set of 5, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Keep scrolling to check out more deals on customer-loved grill accessories at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Muzhi Flat Metal Stainless Steel Kabob Skewers, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bear Paws The Original Shredder Claws, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tribal Cooking Kitchen Tongs, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector, $8.99 (orig. $18.89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kingsford Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter, $14.98 (orig. $20.87); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $22.49 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Flexible Turner, $26.93 (orig. $28.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! ThermoPro TP-16 Large LCD Digital Meat Thermometer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com