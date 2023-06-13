Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5

We’re talking burger presses, meat thermometers, and grill mats

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on June 13, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Grilling Accessories Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

It's officially grilling season, so it's time to clean your grill and get ready to light it up for a backyard barbeque. If you don't have grilling tools to make your burgers the tastiest on the block, now's the perfect time to stock up on finds that can.

Whether you're hosting a Father's Day BBQ, a Fourth of July party, or a casual get-together, Amazon has a ton of gadgets and tools that you can scoop up for less. Don't know where to start? We've compiled a list of must-have grilling accessories with tons of positive reviews for your culinary tool kit this summer — and they’re all under $30.

12 On-Sale Grilling Accessories to Shop at Amazon 

Every grill master needs a good set of heavy-duty tools. This stainless-steel set comes with 26 items, including a chef's spatula, tongs, skewers, a meat thermometer, and a grill brush with a scraper on the end. Plus, it's 46 percent off and would be a great Father’s Day present (Prime members can get it delivered in time with free shipping). In addition to all the tools, the set comes in a carrying bag that makes it easy to store and transport for camping trips and tailgating parties. 

“Best gift for someone who grills,” wrote one five-star reviewer who bought the set for Father’s Day. “My dad is an avid griller… and he loves them,” they wrote, adding, “They are used all the time and still look brand new!”

ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit for Men

Amazon

Buy It! Romanticist Stainless Steel 26-Piece Grilling Accessories Kit in Brown, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Basting brushes are key for keeping grilled meats and vegetables flavorful — before you put them on the heat and during the cooking process. This highly rated silicone brush set includes two different sized brushes, both of which are BPA-free and can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. And even better, the set has more than 4,000 five-star ratings and is a whopping 58 percent off! Shoppers note that the brushes feel “very sturdy” and are “great” for spreading BBQ sauce onto food. 

SURDOCA Silicone Pastry Basting Brush

Amazon

Buy It! Surdoca Silicone Basting Brush, 2-Piece Set, $4.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com 

Instead of losing time trying to form the perfect burgers for your next backyard gathering, check out this burger press by Cuisinart. The genius tool makes every burger the same size so they will cook consistently and evenly. And you can fill patties with whatever you’d like for regular burgers up to a ¼-pound thick, or use the smaller insert to form sliders. 

It’s racked up over 10,000 perfect ratings from customers who call it “by far the best” press they’ve used since burgers are easy to remove and won’t stick or fall apart. 

Cuisinart CSBP-100 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press, Black

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press, $10.39 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com 

Don’t let your food fall through grill grates with the Aoocan Copper Grill Mats. They make cooking less messy and allow heat to pass through, so food can still get the grill marks we all love. The mats have a heat tolerance of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even cut them to fit the shape of your grill. Its non-stick design also prevents food residue and makes cleanup a breeze.

Aoocan Copper Grill Mat Set of 5

Amazon

Buy It! Aoocan Copper Grill Mat, Set of 5, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com 

Keep scrolling to check out more deals on customer-loved grill accessories at Amazon

MUZHI 12PCS Kabob Skewers Flat Metal Stainless Steel BBQ Barbecue Skewer

Amazon

Buy It! Muzhi Flat Metal Stainless Steel Kabob Skewers, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Bear Paws The Original Shredder Claws

Amazon

Buy It! Bear Paws The Original Shredder Claws, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Tribal Cooking Kitchen Tongs with Silicone Tips

Amazon

Buy It! Tribal Cooking Kitchen Tongs, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector Syringe with Screw-on Meat Needle

Amazon

Buy It! Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector, $8.99 (orig. $18.89); amazon.com

KINGSFORD Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter

Amazon

Buy It! Kingsford Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter, $14.98 (orig. $20.87); amazon.com

Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $22.49 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Flexible Turner

Amazon

Buy It! OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Flexible Turner, $26.93 (orig. $28.90); amazon.com

Amazon Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

Buy It! ThermoPro TP-16 Large LCD Digital Meat Thermometer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

