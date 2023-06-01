'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Share Steamy Kiss in Italy

New love has ignited in Shondaland!

Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and Station 19’s Danielle Savre were spotted sharing a passionate liplock while on vacation in Italy on Wednesday.

Fashioned in an orange string bikini, Savre, 34, sat on a dock kissing McKidd who was wearing dark boardshorts after taking a dip in Lake Como. The new couple was also seen packing on the PDA as they hugged and exchanged kisses while exploring the town of Bellagio.

In one shot, McKidd was even seen playfully tapping Savre on her behind.

Savre, who plays firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19, has worked closely with McKidd, who portrays Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy. The two have appeared in multiple crossover episodes between their two shows.

Danielle Savre on Station 19. James Clark/ABC

News of their romance comes after McKidd announced he and his ex-wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd had filed for divorce back in December 2022.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Six Four actor's wife cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split at the time. Goldrath requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children: Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. She also requested to determine the split of their assets in mediation and petitioned the court to restore her original name, Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

McKidd married Goldrath in November 2017. The pair were married for five years before he announced their separation in July 2022.

"We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us," he wrote on Instagram at the time, adding in part, "We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."

Prior to Goldrath, the actor was married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They share children Iona, 21, and Joseph, 23.

Kevin McKidd on Grey's Anatomy. Adam Taylor/ABC

As for Savre, she was previously linked to Chicago Blackhawks hockey analytics/video analyst Andrew Contis. In May 2022, the actress — whose character is bisexual on Station 19 — spoke about being part of the LGBTQ community, confirming that she had "romantic relationships" with both men and women.

"It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life," she told GCN Magazine afterwards. "I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles. Not everyone’s, everyone’s got different struggles and different paths and different journeys, but, I see them and I understand and you’re not alone. We all support each other in this community that we’ve created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do."