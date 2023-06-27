'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and Girlfriend Danielle Savre Take Safari Getaway: 'Trip of a Lifetime'

Kevin McKidd is trading the operating room for the wilds of southeastern Zambia.

The Grey's Anatomy star and his girlfriend, Station 19's Danielle Savre, went on the "trip of a LIFETIME," in Lower Zambezi, a national park on the north bank of the Zambezi River, according to an Instagram Reel posted Monday.

Savre, who plays firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19, has worked closely with McKidd, who portrays Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy. The two have appeared in multiple crossover episodes between their two shows.

The Instagram clip showed the couple embracing and sharing a kiss on what appeared to be a boat. The video included a herd of elephants, hippos, a pride of lions, and a quick-moving crocodile in the central-south African nation.

"A million thank you’s to everyone @chiawasafaris & @howelltalentrelations for the trip of a LIFETIME," McKidd captioned the video. "Your hospitality, knowledge, heart and humor made our trip to the Lower Zambezi beyond our expectations."

The clip included close-ups of McKidd and Savre, 34, smiling and laughing at the camera.

"Our adventure was breathtaking, awe inspiring, humbling and uplifting, all because of you guys," McKidd wrote of the hospitality he and Savre received. "We miss you and we will be back! Thank you!"

The two have been traversing the world together since at least June when they were spotted sharing a passionate embrace in Italy. The new couple was seen packing on the PDA as they hugged and exchanged kisses while exploring the town of Bellagio.

McKidd, 49, finalized his divorce from Arielle Goldrath last week after announcing they were separating in July of 2022. Goldrath filed for divorce in December.



Kevin McKidd and his girlfriend Danielle Savre embrace while on a safari in Lower Zambezi. Kevin McKidd/Instagram

McKidd and Goldrath, who were married for five years, and share son Aiden and daughter Nava.

Prior to Goldrath, the actor was married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They share children Iona, 21, and Joseph, 23.

As for Savre, she was previously linked to Chicago Blackhawks hockey analytics/video analyst Andrew Contis. In May 2022, the actress — whose character is bisexual on Station 19 — spoke about being part of the LGBTQ community, confirming that she had "romantic relationships" with both men and women.

"It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life," she told GCN Magazine afterward. "I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles. Not everyone’s, everyone’s got different struggles and different paths and different journeys, but, I see them and I understand and you’re not alone. We all support each other in this community that we’ve created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do."

