Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Wife Arielle Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Split

In July, McKidd announced that the couple "decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship" after five years together

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Updated on June 22, 2023 05:32PM EDT
Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath have officially ended their marriage.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Grey's Anatomy actor and his estranged wife have finalized their divorce nearly one year after he announced their split. 

The pair became legally single on June 20 and plan to abide by their prenuptial agreement, according to the filing.

The divorce agreement comes after McKidd was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with Station 19s Danielle Savre while on vacation in Italy earlier this month.

Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Kevin McKidd/instagram

Goldrath filed for divorce in December 2022. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the Six Four actor's wife cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

She requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children: Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. She also requested to determine the split of their assets in mediation and petitioned the court to restore her original name, Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

McKidd married Goldrath in November 2017. The pair were married for five years before he announced their separation in July 2022.

GREY'S ANATOMY KEVIN MCKIDD

Adam Taylor/ABC

"I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," he shared in a lengthy Instagram statement. "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us."

McKidd went on to praise Goldrath.

"Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She's one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I've ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other," he said. "We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."

McKidd concluded by asking his followers to "wish us luck and good fortune going forward."

"It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open," he added. "Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends."

Prior to Goldrath, the actor was married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They share children Iona, 21, and Joseph, 23.

