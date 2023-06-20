Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Is in a 'Loving' Same-Sex Relationship of 8 Years: 'Imperative That I Speak My Truth'

The rocker came out Tuesday amid recently proposed bills in his home state of Tennessee that restrict LGTBQ+ rights

Published on June 20, 2023 05:10PM EDT
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet
Josh Kiszka.

Erika Goldring/Getty

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka is discussing his sexuality publicly for the first time.

Speaking out about recently proposed bills in Tennessee that restrict LGTBQ+ rights, the rocker revealed in the course of his comments that he has been in a relationship for the past eight years.

"Where I've settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love," Kiszka, 27, began on Instagram. "It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond."

"These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past eight years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly."

He continued, "Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause."

The "Light My Love" singer added that the "LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar" that's "constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation."

Daniel Wagner, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, and Sam Kiszkaof Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet.

Kevin Winter/Getty

He concluded, "The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

One bill in question is a restrictive drag bill that was deemed unconstitutional earlier this month. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker found that it violates freedom of speech protections.

In his ruling, Parker, 60, said that the law, which Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed back in March, is both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.” 

Meanwhile, in April, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new law banning transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care, per the AP.

Kiszka is a member of Greta Van Fleet, a rock band that formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan, in 2012. His band members include twin brother Jake, brother Sam and Danny Wagner.

In July, the band is set to release their third studio album Starcatcher. To gear up for the release, they dropped a performance video for their new track "Farewell for Now" last week.

