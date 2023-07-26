Greta Gerwig Says Son Harold, 4, Surprised Her with a Pink Cake to Close Out 'Barbie' Press Tour

"This is how we say goodbye to Barbie," Gerwig's son thought of the moment

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 26, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Greta Gerwig's son shared a thoughtful gift as she wrapped up her Barbie press tour.

Speaking with The New York Times about the film's massive success, Gerwig joked she was happy she "got away with all of it."

"I think it was a particular ripple in the universe that allowed it to happen,” the 39-year-old director shared.

Amid her explanation, Gerwig was interrupted by 4-year-old son Harold, who along with a 5-month-old, she shares with husband and Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach, 53.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Neilson Barnard/Getty

"He made a cake for me that was pink and had a ‘B’ on it, and he said, ‘This is how we say goodbye to Barbie,’ ” Gerwig said with a laugh. “I thought, ‘Oh, you’re done.’”

The creative couple quietly welcomed their second baby in February, she recently revealed in an interview with Elle UK for the magazine's digital cover.

"He’s a little Schmoo," she told the outlet of her newborn son. "I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby."

Greta Gerwig attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The Lady Bird director also noted that she hasn't been sleeping well since her little boy arrived.

"The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover," she shared. "You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

