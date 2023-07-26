Greta Gerwig Says Son Harold, 4, Surprised Her with a Pink Cake to Close Out 'Barbie' Press Tour

Greta Gerwig's son shared a thoughtful gift as she wrapped up her Barbie press tour.

Speaking with The New York Times about the film's massive success, Gerwig joked she was happy she "got away with all of it."

"I think it was a particular ripple in the universe that allowed it to happen,” the 39-year-old director shared.

Amid her explanation, Gerwig was interrupted by 4-year-old son Harold, who along with a 5-month-old, she shares with husband and Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach, 53.



"He made a cake for me that was pink and had a ‘B’ on it, and he said, ‘This is how we say goodbye to Barbie,’ ” Gerwig said with a laugh. “I thought, ‘Oh, you’re done.’”

The creative couple quietly welcomed their second baby in February, she recently revealed in an interview with Elle UK for the magazine's digital cover.

"He’s a little Schmoo," she told the outlet of her newborn son. "I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby."

The Lady Bird director also noted that she hasn't been sleeping well since her little boy arrived.

"The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover," she shared. "You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

