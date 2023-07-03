She's trading one very famous wardrobe for another!

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Gerwig, director of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, has a deal with Netflix to bring two featured film adaptations of the beloved Narnia franchise to the streaming platform.



In 2018, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced the acquisition of the film and TV rights to the popular C.S. Lewis book series with intense enthusiasm and distinguished anticipation. Still, the on-demand streaming service has not announced any plans to bring the world of Narnia to life.



Now, a report from the New Yorker on Mattel’s growing list of Hollywood endeavors is giving fans of the book series hope that a new adaptation is finally imminent. The article primarily focused on Gerwig's recent work with Mattel, but hinted at her next venture into the world of fantasy. The deal with Netflix emphasizes the 39-year-old director's inclination towards bigger-budget filmmaking and her ambition to become a filmmaking powerhouse.

Gerwig got her start writing and acting in indie film before moving into directing with the lauded and Oscar-nominated Lady Bird and Little Women. Her upcoming Barbie movie is a pivot to pop as well as one of the most anticipated films of the year; it's on track for a North American box office debut in the $80 million range, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Recently, the director was spotted with Barbie star Margot Robbie showing off their tickets to a trio of summer blockbusters, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

They also showed off tickets to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is set to debut the same day as Barbie (a day dubbed “Barbenheimer” by fans who can't wait for the serious-to-sweet double feature).

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

One film enthusiast planning to take both in on opening weekend is Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise weighed in on his Barbenheimer plans at the Australian premiere of his recent film. “I want to see both Barbie and Openheimer,” the 61-year-old actor said. “Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."