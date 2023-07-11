Greta Gerwig on Failed Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet 'Barbie' Cameos: Like Being 'Without My Children'

Much to Greta Gerwig's chagrin, the Barbie show will have to go on without Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

The Barbie director/co-writer, 39, told CinemaBlend in an interview published Monday that she had "specialty cameo" appearances planned for the two actors — who both starred in her most recent two films, Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017) — but it didn't work out.

According to Gerwig, Ronan, 29, was producing at the time — specifically, a project that the filmmaker called "brilliant" and said she's "so proud of her for."

"But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig added. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed."

Despite their unavailability for Barbie, "I love them so much," Gerwig said. "But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in Little Women (2019). Columbia Pictures

Ronan previously spoke to PEOPLE about her devastation over not being able to appear in Barbie — which will feature her Mary Queen of Scots costar Margot Robbie as the titular doll — due to scheduling conflicts.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," the actress said in September 2022.

However, due to her schedule filming The Outrun, an upcoming drama about a recovering alcoholic that she'd been filming in Scotland, the plan didn't pan out.

"There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie," Ronan revealed to PEOPLE. "I was gutted I couldn't do it."

But she was still holding out hope for some kind of appearance in the movie at the time, explaining. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?' "



Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

The first reactions for Barbie began pouring in this week, largely praising the comedy and its performances from stars Robbie, 33, and Ryan Gosling.

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak tweeted in part, "Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully."

ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeier tweeted that the "whole cast is brilliant" and said the movie is "funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment!"

At the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on Sunday night, Gerwig told Variety her feelings about finally sharing the highly anticipated movie with fans.



"It's really incredible, and I'm really just trying to, you know, take it in [and], like, not miss it. Because so much has led up to this moment," she said. "It's very emotional. It really is."

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.