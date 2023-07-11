Greta Gerwig on Failed Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet 'Barbie' Cameos: Like Being 'Without My Children'

The "Barbie" director/co-writer previously directed both Chalamet and Ronan in her last two films: "Little Women" (2019) and "Lady Bird" (2017)

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Greta Gerwig on Failed Saoirse Ronan, TimothÃ©e Chalamet 'Barbie' Cameos: 'Like Doing Something Without My Children'
From L: Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet; Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023); Greta Gerwig. Photo:

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Much to Greta Gerwig's chagrin, the Barbie show will have to go on without Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

The Barbie director/co-writer, 39, told CinemaBlend in an interview published Monday that she had "specialty cameo" appearances planned for the two actors — who both starred in her most recent two films, Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017) — but it didn't work out.

According to Gerwig, Ronan, 29, was producing at the time — specifically, a project that the filmmaker called "brilliant" and said she's "so proud of her for."

"But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig added. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed."

Despite their unavailability for Barbie, "I love them so much," Gerwig said. "But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Saoirse Ronan and TimothÃ©e Chalamet in Columbia Picturesâ LITTLE WOMEN.
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in Little Women (2019).

 Columbia Pictures

Ronan previously spoke to PEOPLE about her devastation over not being able to appear in Barbie — which will feature her Mary Queen of Scots costar Margot Robbie as the titular doll — due to scheduling conflicts.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," the actress said in September 2022.

However, due to her schedule filming The Outrun, an upcoming drama about a recovering alcoholic that she'd been filming in Scotland, the plan didn't pan out.

"There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie," Ronan revealed to PEOPLE. "I was gutted I couldn't do it."

But she was still holding out hope for some kind of appearance in the movie at the time, explaining. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?' "

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

The first reactions for Barbie began pouring in this week, largely praising the comedy and its performances from stars Robbie, 33, and Ryan Gosling.

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak tweeted in part, "Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully."

ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeier tweeted that the "whole cast is brilliant" and said the movie is "funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment!"

At the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on Sunday night, Gerwig told Variety her feelings about finally sharing the highly anticipated movie with fans.

"It's really incredible, and I'm really just trying to, you know, take it in [and], like, not miss it. Because so much has led up to this moment," she said. "It's very emotional. It really is."

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Gal Gadot arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles; RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Gal Gadot Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Delicious, Colorful, Fun' After World Premiere
Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Nicki Minaj Shares Initial Reaction to 'Barbie' Movie: 'Nailed It'
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Sparkled in Nearly 380 Carats of Diamonds at the ‘Barbie' Premiere: See Her Bling!
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New 'Barbie' Sneak Peek
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Says Her True-to Life Barbie Looks Are Dedicated to Fans: ‘It’s Very Fun!’ (Exclusive)
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Says 'It Means Everything' to Have Eva Mendes Support Him as Ken in 'Barbie' Movie
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Included a Sweet and Subtle Nod to Eva Mendes
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says He and Girlfriend Allison Hsu 'Fight for Time Together' During 'Packed Summer' (Exclusive)
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' First Reactions Praise 'Great' Margot Robbie and Tease 'Oscar Buzz' for Ryan Gosling as Ken
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall ; 1961 Singer
Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look!
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'
Jonathan Bennett Surprises a High School Production of Mean Girls.
Jonathan Bennett Surprises a High School Production of 'Mean Girls': ‘This Is Your Time’
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie