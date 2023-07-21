Greta Gerwig is “terrified” of her upcoming project – directing two Narnia movies!

On Thursday’s episode of the Inside Total Film podcast, the Barbie director, 39, revealed that she is “properly scared” of her upcoming Narnia project, based on C.S. Lewis’ best-selling novel series from the 1950s, The Chronicles of Narnia.

“I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign,” the Little Women director continued. “Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see.”

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it's a long time, but it's also limited," she added. "I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting."

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig is said to have a deal with Netflix to bring not one, but two featured film adaptations of the beloved Narnia franchise to the streaming platform.

In 2018, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced the acquisition of the film and TV rights to the popular book series with intense enthusiasm and distinguished anticipation. Still, the streaming service has not announced any plans to bring the world of Narnia to life.

At the same time, a report from the New Yorker on Mattel’s growing list of Hollywood endeavors primarily focused on Gerwig's recent work with Mattel, but hinted at her next venture into the world of fantasy. The deal with Netflix emphasizes the director's inclination towards bigger-budget filmmaking and her ambition to become a filmmaking powerhouse.

Her first major step in bigger-budget films comes with Barbie’s release.

Gerwig first came onto the Mattel project as a writer with lead actress Margot Robbie as a producer. “In my mind, she was always the star – even when writing it, it was for Margot [Robbie],” Gerwig said on the podcast Thursday.

Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and Will Ferrell.

Gerwig hopes her Barbie film launches a "bunch of different" Barbie movies down the line. "There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig recently told PEOPLE. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

In PEOPLE's special Barbie issue (out now) Robbie, 33, gushed over the director. "Greta has a very specific thing where she can be very silly and very clever at the same time, but it's also very heartfelt," she noted.



"Her humor never feels cynical or cold," she continued. "It's always warm and loving, but also really, really silly and kind of zany and absurd. I actually think it's a bit of a throwback in tone. To be honest, I don't feel like I've seen a movie that utilizes that kind of comedy in a long, long time."



Barbie is in theaters now.




