Greta Gerwig Is ‘Terrified’ to Direct Upcoming ‘Narnia’ Movies: ‘It's Extraordinary’

The ‘Barbie’ director has been tapped to write and direct at least two films for Netflix based on the C.S. Lewis novels

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 21, 2023 10:38AM EDT
Greta Gerwig attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London
Photo:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Greta Gerwig is “terrified” of her upcoming project – directing two Narnia movies!

On Thursday’s episode of the Inside Total Film podcast, the Barbie director, 39, revealed that she is “properly scared” of her upcoming Narnia project, based on C.S. Lewis’ best-selling novel series from the 1950s, The Chronicles of Narnia.

“I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign,” the Little Women director continued. “Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see.”

Greta Gerwig attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie"

John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it's a long time, but it's also limited," she added. "I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting."

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig is said to have a deal with Netflix to bring not one, but two featured film adaptations of the beloved Narnia franchise to the streaming platform. 

In 2018, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced the acquisition of the film and TV rights to the popular book series with intense enthusiasm and distinguished anticipation. Still, the streaming service has not announced any plans to bring the world of Narnia to life. 

Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig are seen on the set of the movie 'Barbie'

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At the same time, a report from the New Yorker on Mattel’s growing list of Hollywood endeavors primarily focused on Gerwig's recent work with Mattel, but hinted at her next venture into the world of fantasy. The deal with Netflix emphasizes the director's inclination towards bigger-budget filmmaking and her ambition to become a filmmaking powerhouse.

Her first major step in bigger-budget films comes with Barbie’s release.

Gerwig first came onto the Mattel project as a writer with lead actress Margot Robbie as a producer. “In my mind, she was always the star – even when writing it, it was for Margot [Robbie],” Gerwig said on the podcast Thursday.

Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and Will Ferrell

Gerwig hopes her Barbie film launches a "bunch of different" Barbie movies down the line. "There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig recently told PEOPLE. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

In PEOPLE's special Barbie issue (out now) Robbie, 33, gushed over the director. "Greta has a very specific thing where she can be very silly and very clever at the same time, but it’s also very heartfelt," she noted. 

"Her humor never feels cynical or cold," she continued. "It’s always warm and loving, but also really, really silly and kind of zany and absurd. I actually think it’s a bit of a throwback in tone. To be honest, I don’t feel like I’ve seen a movie that utilizes that kind of comedy in a long, long time."

Barbie is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Greta Gerwig to Write and Direct Two ‘Narnia’ Movies for Netflix Reboot
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig Hopes Her Barbie Movie Launches a 'Bunch of Different' Barbie Movies (Exclusive)
Greta Gerwig on Failed Saoirse Ronan, TimothÃ©e Chalamet 'Barbie' Cameos: 'Like Doing Something Without My Children'
Greta Gerwig on Failed Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet 'Barbie' Cameos: Like Being 'Without My Children'
Gal Gadot arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles; RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Gal Gadot Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Delicious, Colorful, Fun' After World Premiere
Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie
Is 'Barbie' for Kids? What to Know Before Bringing the Family to See the PG-13-Rated Movie
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Recalls Pranking Her Babysitter by Faking Her Death: I 'Covered Myself in Ketchup'
Ann Roth poses at the opening night of the revival of "Carousel" on Broadway at The Imperial Theatre on April 12, 2018 / Margot Robbie attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Ann Roth Shares a Brief — but Impactful — Moment with Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Reveals She 'Wasn't Actually That Much of a Barbie Girl as a Kid' (Exclusive)
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Made Everyone on 'Barbie' Set Wear Pink One Day a Week (Exclusive)
Barbie movie ISSA RAE
Issa Rae Says She Used Her Barbies to 'Fulfill Scenarios' Growing Up — Like 'Sex-Ed' (Exclusive)
John Cena as "Kenmaid" in the Barbie Movie
See a Shirtless John Cena Discuss 'Barbie' in His Mermaid Ken Costume: 'I Was Blown Away'
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
'Barbie' PEOPLE Review: Margot Robbie Is a Doll for the Ages but Ryan Gosling Steals the Movie
Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Nicki Minaj Shares Initial Reaction to 'Barbie' Movie: 'Nailed It'
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbenheimer' Is a Hit! AMC Sells Over 20K Movie Tickets to 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Double Features
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere