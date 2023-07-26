Entertainment Movies Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive) "She was always the most talented person I knew and that still holds true," Greta Gerwig tells PEOPLE of Kate McKinnon By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022. People Editorial Guidelines and Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 11:27AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Barbie marked the first time filmmaker Greta Gerwig worked with Kate McKinnon, but it turns out the pair's friendship goes way back. As Gerwig, 39, spoke with PEOPLE — weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike — about the smash-hit movie inspired by the iconic Mattel doll, she recalled spending her college years performing theater and improvisational comedy with McKinnon, also 39. "We were in an improv group together. She was much better, better at it than I was," Gerwig says of McKinnon's comedic abilities in college. The Little Women filmmaker graduated from Barnard College at Columbia University in 2006; McKinnon graduated from Columbia itself the same year. "We made really wonderfully strange musicals together when we were in college," the filmmaker recalls of the pair's college theater exploits. "We were just 19 making a weird musical together and thinking like, 'I hope someone will wanna work with us one day.' Then cut to 39 and to just be calling her and saying, 'Do you wanna be in this big thing?'" "We just both started laughing because there was something about it where in some ways, hopefully we've grown and changed and developed as artists and in other ways we're doing exactly what we were doing at 19," she adds, noting that she considers their success "sort of special." Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships Jon Kopaloff/Getty "But she was always the most talented person I knew and that still holds true," she adds of McKinnon, who eventually broke out in the comedy world when she joined Saturday Night Live's cast in 2012. Gerwig and McKinnon performed together at Columbia University's famed annual Varsity Show during their college years. A 2005 edition of the Columbia Spectator student newspaper lists McKinnon as Zeus in that year's production, while Gerwig played a character named Helen Degrassi. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Comedian and actress Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) also appeared in collegiate productions with the pair during her time at Columbia; she graduated two years before McKinnon and Gerwig, according to Columbia College Today. 'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds Warner Bros. ; Rob Kim/Getty Almost two decades after the pair graduated from Columbia and sought out careers in entertainment, Barbie — in which McKinnon plays a character named Weird Barbie — is one of the biggest box office hits of the year. After the film broke a record for the largest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman following its release last Friday, Barbie became Warner Bros. Pictures' best-selling movie for a Monday ever when it racked up an additional $26 million in North America on Monday. The film, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in addition to McKinnon's Weird Barbie, has made $188 million at the domestic box office and $382 million total worldwide through Tuesday, according to Box Office Mojo. Barbie is in theaters now.