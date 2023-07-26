Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Barbie marked the first time filmmaker Greta Gerwig worked with Kate McKinnon, but it turns out the pair's friendship goes way back.

As Gerwig, 39, spoke with PEOPLE — weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike — about the smash-hit movie inspired by the iconic Mattel doll, she recalled spending her college years performing theater and improvisational comedy with McKinnon, also 39.

"We were in an improv group together. She was much better, better at it than I was," Gerwig says of McKinnon's comedic abilities in college. The Little Women filmmaker graduated from Barnard College at Columbia University in 2006; McKinnon graduated from Columbia itself the same year.

"We made really wonderfully strange musicals together when we were in college," the filmmaker recalls of the pair's college theater exploits. "We were just 19 making a weird musical together and thinking like, 'I hope someone will wanna work with us one day.' Then cut to 39 and to just be calling her and saying, 'Do you wanna be in this big thing?'"

"We just both started laughing because there was something about it where in some ways, hopefully we've grown and changed and developed as artists and in other ways we're doing exactly what we were doing at 19," she adds, noting that she considers their success "sort of special."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"But she was always the most talented person I knew and that still holds true," she adds of McKinnon, who eventually broke out in the comedy world when she joined Saturday Night Live's cast in 2012.



Gerwig and McKinnon performed together at Columbia University's famed annual Varsity Show during their college years. A 2005 edition of the Columbia Spectator student newspaper lists McKinnon as Zeus in that year's production, while Gerwig played a character named Helen Degrassi.



Comedian and actress Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) also appeared in collegiate productions with the pair during her time at Columbia; she graduated two years before McKinnon and Gerwig, according to Columbia College Today.



Warner Bros. ; Rob Kim/Getty

Almost two decades after the pair graduated from Columbia and sought out careers in entertainment, Barbie — in which McKinnon plays a character named Weird Barbie — is one of the biggest box office hits of the year. After the film broke a record for the largest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman following its release last Friday, Barbie became Warner Bros. Pictures' best-selling movie for a Monday ever when it racked up an additional $26 million in North America on Monday.



The film, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in addition to McKinnon's Weird Barbie, has made $188 million at the domestic box office and $382 million total worldwide through Tuesday, according to Box Office Mojo.



Barbie is in theaters now.

