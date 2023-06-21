Lifestyle Home This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today Shoppers say they don’t need their air conditioners when it’s on By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 07:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Summer is heating up, and although most of your time may be spent cooling off at the pool or ocean, you want to make being indoors as comfortable as possible — and a tower fan is one of the best ways to do that. If your air conditioning isn’t quite cutting it, you’ll definitely want to add the Grelife Tower Fan to your home setup, especially since Amazon just majorly slashed the price on it. You can get this popular 42-inch oscillating fan on sale right now for just $63. If you need something a bit smaller, you can also get the 36-inch model for less. Amazon Buy It! Grelife Oscillating Tower Fan 42-Inch, $62.99 (orig. $85.99); amazon.com Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts The oscillating fan rotates 80 degrees to maximize airflow and has a wind speed that reaches up to 26 feet, so it can quickly cool any room in your home. You can even customize your airflow with three fan speeds — low, medium, and high — and four wind modes. The four wind modes include normal, natural, sleep, and AI. The normal settings offer a strong breeze, while natural offers a soft flow and sleep mode quiets the fan for a peaceful rest. AI mode allows the smart tower fan to automatically adjust the temperature using a built-in sensor for cool airflow all day long. Other smart settings include an LED display with a multifunctional control panel, a remote control to adjust from anywhere in the room, and a timer that can set the fan to let air flow for up to 12 hours. And if you want to move it from room to room, you can easily do so by using the functional handle. The quiet fan is also pet- and child-friendly thanks to a bladeless design. Amazon Buy It! Grelife Oscillating Tower Fan 36-Inch, $47.69 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today The tower fan has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who love its strong airflow and quiet design. One five-star reviewer called the fan “powerful,” adding that it “makes my living room feel so comfortable. Don’t think I’ll need my [air conditioner] anymore this summer.” “I am shocked at how quiet this fan is, even on the highest setting,” another person said. “I love the natural and sleep settings that provide an even, unharsh air flow, but still efficiently cools the room.” A third shopper said, “It blows very cold air, which is great for those hot days.” If you’re looking to stay cool all summer long, add the Grelife Oscillating Tower Fan to your home for breezy, cool air no matter what’s happening outside. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Official Dates, Details, and 40 Early Deals to Shop Now This ‘Truly Cooling’ Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Double Sale Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8