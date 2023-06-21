This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today

Summer is heating up, and although most of your time may be spent cooling off at the pool or ocean, you want to make being indoors as comfortable as possible — and a tower fan is one of the best ways to do that.

If your air conditioning isn’t quite cutting it, you’ll definitely want to add the Grelife Tower Fan to your home setup, especially since Amazon just majorly slashed the price on it. You can get this popular 42-inch oscillating fan on sale right now for just $63. If you need something a bit smaller, you can also get the 36-inch model for less.

Amazon

Buy It! Grelife Oscillating Tower Fan 42-Inch, $62.99 (orig. $85.99); amazon.com

The oscillating fan rotates 80 degrees to maximize airflow and has a wind speed that reaches up to 26 feet, so it can quickly cool any room in your home. You can even customize your airflow with three fan speeds — low, medium, and high — and four wind modes.

The four wind modes include normal, natural, sleep, and AI. The normal settings offer a strong breeze, while natural offers a soft flow and sleep mode quiets the fan for a peaceful rest. AI mode allows the smart tower fan to automatically adjust the temperature using a built-in sensor for cool airflow all day long.

Other smart settings include an LED display with a multifunctional control panel, a remote control to adjust from anywhere in the room, and a timer that can set the fan to let air flow for up to 12 hours. And if you want to move it from room to room, you can easily do so by using the functional handle. The quiet fan is also pet- and child-friendly thanks to a bladeless design.

Amazon

Buy It! Grelife Oscillating Tower Fan 36-Inch, $47.69 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The tower fan has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who love its strong airflow and quiet design. One five-star reviewer called the fan “powerful,” adding that it “makes my living room feel so comfortable. Don’t think I’ll need my [air conditioner] anymore this summer.”

“I am shocked at how quiet this fan is, even on the highest setting,” another person said. “I love the natural and sleep settings that provide an even, unharsh air flow, but still efficiently cools the room.” A third shopper said, “It blows very cold air, which is great for those hot days.”

If you’re looking to stay cool all summer long, add the Grelife Oscillating Tower Fan to your home for breezy, cool air no matter what’s happening outside.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.